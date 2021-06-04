As Stay-at-Home Order is Lifted, Hyatt Place Ottawa-West Opens

Stolat Hotels Opens First Hotel with Highest Green Key Rating

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the Ontario stay-at-home order is set to be lifted on June 1, Hyatt Place Ottawa-West, managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, announced the hotel is now open for Ottawans to get out and enjoy a safe staycation, essential workers and for other travellers to enjoy a safe visit to Ottawa.

The new, 140-room hotel officially opened on May 27 with the prestigious Five Green Key rating from Green Key Global and will offer business and leisure travelers an open, intuitive design, casual atmosphere with practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, 24-hour food offerings and the 24-hour fitness center.

"Ottawa is a world-class city and a key business and leisure destination, and Hyatt Place Ottawa-West will add a wonderful new option for business and leisure travelers. The hotel is located just down the road from the new Department of National Defense Headquarters with easy access to Kanata and Barrhaven," said General Manager Alison Hunter.

Key sustainable features include:

Earth Energy is used to heat and cool the hotel

225 Solar Panels on the roof resulting in an annual offset = to planting 38,255 trees

Honeybee Pollinators living on the roof

Commitment to eliminate single-use plastics

Commitment to buy and source local

On-site EV Chargers

Hyatt Place Ottawa-West will offer:

140 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper Breakfast Bar featuring hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel-cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

featuring hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel-cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more The Placery serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night

serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night The Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

throughout hotel and guestrooms Event Spaces offer 1,200 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

offer 1,200 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

"Crescent is excited to partner with Stolat Hotels to open this unique Hyatt Place hotel in Ottawa," said Tony Cohen, Executive Vice President and Partner of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "As an experienced Hyatt operator, Crescent will maximize upon the potential of this great hotel."

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Stolat Hotels

Stolat Hotels is a locally owned hotel ownership group with a broad business portfolio in the Ottawa area. Stolat Hotels prides itself on investing as a company with environmental sustainability and community support integral to every corporate initiative.

The Hyatt Place Ottawa West is their first hotel investment with the long-term intention of broadening the portfolio in the Canadian hotel industry, focussed primarily on the business and corporate market. Stolat Hotels wants to redefine and raise client expectations on health, safety, sustainability and earth energy in their hospitality properties. In every market that Stolat Hotels will operate, they will ensure the continuation of these core corporate principles as they become one with the community they have invested in.

Media Contact:

Alison Hunter, General Manager

Hyatt Place Ottawa-West

613-702-9800

[email protected]

