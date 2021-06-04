As Stay-at-Home Order is Lifted, Crescent Hotels & Resorts & IHG Announce the Opening of the Newly Built Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Windsor East Lakeshore

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Windsor East Lakeshore offers an ideal location near the 401 for travellers coming to visit Windsor Essex County, located at the corner of Manning & E. C. Row Expressway! Situated in a newly developed area, guests not only receive a fresh and new experience at the hotel, but have various restaurants, bars, shopping, and entertainment venues nearby to enjoy within walking distance. The hotel looks forward to welcoming travellers from the Windsor Airport, the new Mega Hospital project, sports teams and many other businesses within the commercial district surrounding them. For added fun, families & couples can visit On the Green, Urban Surf, the local beaches, and festivals!

The hospitable and personable team is thrilled to welcome their guests to experience the hotel and Lakeshore as a vibrant destination! Stacy King, General Manager who comes to the property with more than 28 years' experience in the hospitality industry said, "I am so proud to be a part of this incredible opportunity. As the only hotel near Tecumseh and Lakeshore, we are excited to have opened our doors during one of the most challenging times, and we can finally start welcoming our guests! Both residents and businesses in our area should feel confident that our hotel provides a modern and comfortable place for their guests to stay. Backed by the workmanship and reputation of Petretta Construction, who owns the property, you can be rest assured to see and feel the quality of this stunning property."

"The Holiday Inn Express Windsor East Lakeshore is a great addition to Crescent's Portfolio in Canada," said Tony Cohen, Executive Vice President and Partner of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Crescent's exceptional service as a manager, combined with our award-winning experience, will maximize the potential of this new hotel."

The hotel features the brand's 'Formula Blue' design which offers solutions to meet the evolving needs of guests. The rooms are an appealing combination of fresh, energetic, and engaging elements, creating a distinctive style that is evident at every touch point of the Holiday Inn Express brand experience.

Features of the new design include:

An open, pod-style front desk area that delivers a familiar and expedited check in and check out experience.

Flexible seating in the Great Room, including community tables with built in wired and wireless charging stations where guests can collaborate with colleagues or relax with friends and family in a spacious area.

Refreshingly streamlined guestrooms that provide comforts and features that allow guests to be productive during their stay and have a great night's sleep, including a built-in niche which houses the under-counter refrigerator, microwave, Keurig coffee maker, and extra supplies in one central location that is away from the guest bed to reduce noise and enhance quality of sleep. The rooms also feature multiple points of power conveniently located throughout the room and functional storage allows guests to live out of their suitcase or unpack into a variety of storage options.

The complimentary Express Start® Breakfast offers:

A full range of breakfast items including a rotation of eggs & meat selections, pancakes from the one touch pancake machine, Oikos® yogurt, whole wheat English muffins, Kellogg's® breakfast cereals, Quaker® oatmeal, fruit and a toppings bar for yogurt and cereal.

The IHG Commitment to Clean:

An IHG Clean Promise that extends the company's long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels worldwide with additional COVID-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey

The hotel staff are trained on the updated IHG Way of Clean® standards and various new processes are now in place, which includes:

Reception: Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front desk screens, sanitizer stations, sanitized key-cards, paperless check-out.

Guest Rooms: Visible verification of sanitized items reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of new technology.

Public Spaces and facilities: Additional deep cleaning of high touch surfaces, social distancing, 'last cleaned' charts, best practices for pools, fitness centres and lounges.

Additional amenities at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Windsor East Lakeshore hotel include an indoor heated swimming pool, a 24hr fitness centre, a 24hr business centre, Express Market and 24hr hot beverage station. There is 984 square feet of meeting space with natural light which can comfortably accommodate up to 75 people. IHG® Connect, which provides a seamless Internet experience, is available for guests as well.

The Holiday Inn Express brand is part of IHG's diverse family of brands in nearly 100 countries and territories. The scale and diversity of the IHG family of brands means that its hotels can meet guests' needs whatever the occasion – whether an overnight getaway, a business trip, a family celebration, or a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-HOLIDAY or by going to www.holidayinnexpress.com.

IHG Hotels use the IHG Green Engage™ system, an innovative online environmental sustainability system that gives its hotels the means to measure and manage their impact on the environment.

