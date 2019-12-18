As StarMetro newspaper shuts down for good, PressReader offers a go-to source for news to commuters

The Vancouver-based newspaper and magazine app wants to ensure Canadians have somewhere to go for quality news sources and entertainment.

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian tech company PressReader, the world's largest newspaper and magazine platform, ensures Canadians have a go-to source for news once StarMetro, Canada's last free major daily commuter newspaper, shuts down on December 20.

As the date quickly approaches, printed copies of StarMetro found on subways, buses, and in curbside news boxes will slowly disappear in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Halifax. For many, grabbing a copy of the StarMetro has become something of a ritual on their morning commute — but, luckily, they won't be left out to dry.

PressReader offers over 7,000 newspapers and magazines in one app, including major Canadian newspapers like The Globe and Mail, National Post, Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald, Le Devoir, Le Journal de Montréal, and many more. Readers can also choose from global household names like Vogue, GQ, The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Forbes, and Rolling Stone, to name just a few.

"We want readers to know that the loss of StarMetro doesn't mean their source for news has to disappear altogether," said PressReader CEO Alex Kroogman. "We know most readers use technology to access news and entertainment, which is why PressReader delivers newspapers and magazines to personal devices. We meet readers exactly where they are — on the bus, heading to the subway, in a coffee shop, on their lunch breaks, and everywhere in between."

PressReader offers an all-you-can-read subscription model a la Netflix or Spotify, and recently launched Premium 15 — a new subscription plan that allows readers to choose any 15 newspapers or magazines from PressReader's catalog for just CAD$12.99 per month. There's also plenty of free content available without a subscription. Commuters and people on the go can download their favorite newspapers and magazines onto their phone or tablet to read on or offline — keeping them entertained while saving precious cellular data.

Following their acquisition of News360, a leader in content personalization and publisher analytics, PressReader has become hyper-personalized. The new "For You" feature curates a feed of content catered to each reader's tastes and preferences. Readers can also take advantage of a host of other in-app features, like the ability to translate almost any publication or article in up to 20 different languages.

"As the landscapes of media and journalism continue to evolve," says Kroogman, "we at PressReader stand behind our mission to improv the way people discover stories that matter and make quality content accessible to readers everywhere, in ways that make sense to their lifestyles."

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world — publications such as Los Angeles Times, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro, and Vanity Fair, to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet, or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners - businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience - household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

