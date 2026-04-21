As SpaceX Moves Toward a Record-Setting IPO, The Non-SpaceX Space Infrastructure Stack Is Being Repriced -- And One MACH 2+ Air-Launch Operator Is Quietly Stacking Partnerships

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) -- operator of the world's largest commercial supersonic aircraft fleet and the only commercial company flying payloads at sustained MACH 2+ -- filed its Fiscal 2025 10-K on April 16, 2026, one day after announcing an expanded Technical Interchange Agreement with Blackstar Orbital at the 41st Space Symposium. With SpaceX preparing what could be the largest IPO in history at a reported USD 1.5–1.75 trillion valuation, investor attention is turning to the rest of the US-listed space infrastructure stack.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary -- For more than two decades, one company has defined the economics of orbital launch. That company is now preparing to end its life as a private enterprise. On April 1, 2026, SpaceX filed a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, targeting a mid-2026 listing at a valuation widely reported at USD 1.5 trillion on the low end and USD 1.75 trillion on the high end -- a raise of USD 50–75 billion that would surpass Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing as the largest IPO in history. [1] [2] The filing comes just weeks after SpaceX absorbed Elon Musk's xAI at a combined USD 1.25 trillion post-merger valuation, consolidating the narrative that SpaceX is no longer simply a launch provider -- it is being marketed as a space-AI infrastructure platform. [1]

The implication for every other publicly traded space company is structural. If SpaceX clears the market at 90-plus times trailing revenue, the public valuation ceiling for the entire category resets. Morningstar's research framework describes SpaceX as "a platform business," with Starlink (9.2 million subscribers across 150-plus countries, and more than 9,600 operational satellites representing roughly 66% of all active satellites globally) anchoring the valuation. [2] Against that backdrop, the US-listed space stack -- launch, satellite communications, lunar services, defense primes, and air-launch platforms -- is being read through a new lens: who owns a differentiated position that SpaceX cannot replicate, and who has the partnership structure to convert that position into commercial revenue?

Cape Canaveral is the geography at the center of both sides of that question. It is where SpaceX's Falcon fleet launches from, where Blue Origin's New Glenn delivered AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite on April 19, 2026, [3] and where one of the more unusual players in the sector operates a fleet of modified supersonic aircraft out of NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Starfighters Space: 10-K Filed, Partnership Momentum, MACH 2+ Positioning

On April 16, 2026, Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) -- which the Company describes as the only commercial company in the world with the ability to fly payloads at sustained MACH 2+ and with the capability to launch those payloads to space -- filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the SEC. [4] The filing, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, formalizes the Company's first full fiscal year as a publicly traded operator and is available on the SEC's EDGAR system. [4]

Starfighters operates from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and runs a fleet of modified supersonic aircraft configured to act as the first stage lifting platform, carrying payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. [4] Beyond launch, the Company's capabilities extend to supporting research, pilot training, space flight training, and advanced scientific programs including hypersonic testing conducted as part of air-launch partner development programs. [4] Starfighters has publicly stated that it is working to position its capability to become the most cost-effective launch provider in the sector. [4]

That positioning matters because the economic gap SpaceX created at the heavy-lift end of the market has left the small-payload, responsive-launch, and high-Mach testing segments structurally underserved. Falcon 9 is not priced for a 50 kg or less payload; Starship is not designed for a single-payload rapid-response mission. Air-launch platforms operating from established NASA infrastructure, by contrast, are built around exactly that gap.

The Blackstar Orbital Expansion: Scope Now Covers Integration, Telemetry, Safety, and Range Planning

One day before the 10-K filing, on April 15, 2026, Starfighters announced at the 41st Space Symposium that its Technical Interchange Agreement with Blackstar Orbital had been expanded to cover a broader work program than initial vehicle integration alone. [5] The updated scope integrates Blackstar's SpaceDrone BX-02C.2 test article with the Starfighters F-104 platform and adds vehicle physical characterization, carriage and release simulations, wind tunnel testing, mock-up validation, interface hardware planning, payload handling procedures, telemetry and data requirements, and drop-test and recovery planning. [5]

Starfighters' specific responsibilities under the expanded agreement include lug configuration and adapter design considerations, flight procedures, standard flight safety cards, aircraft interface constraints, operational limitations, CAD support, and preliminary costing for FAA, NASA, and range approvals. [5] The parties are jointly addressing frequency control, data systems, flight control systems, RF communications, ground safety planning, range requirements, range services coordination, and compliance with Space Florida requirements. [5] Starfighters has already transferred hardware to Blackstar at the Shuttle Landing Facility, including a BL-75 complete assembly, counterbalance, sway braces, and a jettison piston. [5]

Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space, framed the scope expansion in the announcement: the collaboration now covers a broader technical work program than vehicle integration alone, including interface engineering, safety and range planning, data and telemetry coordination, and transferred hardware to support the next phase of evaluation. [5] Christopher Jannette, CEO of Blackstar Orbital, characterized the agreement as a structured path to validate vehicle interfaces, operational conditions, data requirements, and release planning with Starfighters' F-104 platform -- and as an engineering foundation for future flight services as the SpaceDrone program advances. [5]

Blackstar Orbital is developing a lifting-body "SpaceDrone" designed to operate as a reusable, hypersonic satellite that can launch as a payload and return to Earth like a spaceplane, with applications across defense, intelligence, scientific research, communications, and commercial payload deployment. [5] The Blackstar expansion sits alongside Starfighters' other recent momentum: progress disclosures on the STARLAUNCH 1 air-launch platform with GE Aerospace, and a partnership with Mu-G Technologies to support microgravity flight missions. [5]

The SpaceX IPO as a Category Repricing Event

The SpaceX IPO is not a stock event -- it is a valuation reset for an entire category. According to reported figures, SpaceX's private valuation has progressed from approximately USD 46 billion in 2020, to USD 100 billion in 2021, USD 180 billion in 2023, USD 350 billion in 2024, roughly USD 800 billion in early 2025, and USD 1.25 trillion following the February 2026 xAI merger. [1] The April 1, 2026 S-1 filing targets an additional step up on public listing. [1]

Morningstar's research describes the upcoming IPO as a platform marketing exercise, with SpaceX planning to float roughly 3.3% of equity to raise approximately USD 50 billion -- a war chest intended to fund Starship scale-up, Starlink expansion, and the direct-to-cell constellation buildout. [2] Starlink alone is estimated by Morningstar to have generated roughly USD 10.6 billion in revenue and USD 5.8 billion in EBITDA in 2025, at a 54% margin, representing approximately 67% of total company revenue. [2]

For every other US-listed space company, the question now is positioning. The market will not pay SpaceX-style multiples for SpaceX's direct competitors -- but the IPO has validated, at institutional scale, that orbital infrastructure is a trillion-dollar category. The companies positioned to benefit are those that occupy distinct segments: direct-to-device consumer connectivity (where AST SpaceMobile operates), lunar and cislunar infrastructure (Intuitive Machines), defense and space technology components (Redwire), hypersonic and ground-systems integration (Kratos), and specialty air-launch and high-Mach flight services (Starfighters).

The Peer Set: Four US-Listed Names Being Repriced Around the SpaceX IPO

A non-exhaustive look at four US-listed space and defense names advancing distinct parts of the non-SpaceX space infrastructure stack:

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile is the publicly traded direct-to-device satellite operator, building the BlueBird constellation designed to deliver 4G/5G broadband coverage directly to standard, unmodified smartphones. On April 19, 2026, AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 -- which the company describes as carrying the largest commercial communications array in low Earth orbit -- launched from Cape Canaveral aboard Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket. [3] The company recently disclosed more than USD 1 billion in contracted revenue commitments and plans to deploy 45 to 60 BlueBird satellites by the end of 2026. [6] ASTS is the most direct public-market competitor to SpaceX's Starlink direct-to-cell service and, as such, is one of the most sensitive names in the sector to SpaceX IPO pricing signals.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR)

Intuitive Machines occupies the lunar infrastructure corner of the stack. On April 13, 2026 (following a late-March disclosure), the company confirmed a USD 180.4 million Commercial Lunar Payload Services task order from NASA tied to its IM-5 lunar south pole mission, the Company's fifth CLPS award and the first to require a larger Nova-D cargo-class lander. [7] In early April 2026, Intuitive Machines also filed a USD 641.5 million shelf registration and disclosed a combined backlog of approximately USD 943 million following its Q1 2026 acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems (formerly Maxar Space Systems) for USD 800 million. [7] LUNR's positioning as a vertically integrated lunar-services prime contractor is the closest US-listed analogue to the "space infrastructure platform" language now being used to frame SpaceX's IPO valuation.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)

Redwire is an integrated aerospace and defense technology company with approximately 1,400 employees across Europe and North America. On April 1, 2026, the company disclosed that its advanced optical imaging and sun sensor technology is flying on board the Orion spacecraft as part of NASA's Artemis II mission, the first crewed Artemis flight, with Redwire providing 11 internal and external inspection and navigation cameras through its contract with Lockheed Martin. [8] One day later, on April 2, 2026, Redwire was awarded a contract to develop a quantum-secure satellite for the European Space Agency's QKDSat program under ESA's ARTES Partnership Projects initiative, delivering its Hammerhead spacecraft equipped with a quantum key distribution payload as part of a Honeywell-led multi-country consortium. [9] RDW's diversified government and commercial contract base across imaging, avionics, and advanced optics represents the supplier layer that sits beneath the platform-scale narratives being priced into SpaceX.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS)

Kratos reported approximately USD 1.35 billion in full-year 2025 revenue and operates across drones, hypersonics, space ground systems, rocket motors, and national security programs. On April 8, 2026, the company disclosed an Other Transaction Agreement with a total potential value of up to USD 446.8 million as prime contractor for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command on the Ground Management and Integration agreement for the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program, leading a team that includes Northrop Grumman, Auria, ASRC Federal Systems Solutions, and Rise8. [10] The program specifically cites hypersonic glide vehicles and maneuvering ballistic missiles as the threats being addressed -- an area where Kratos has also disclosed work through the Department of War's Joint Hypersonics Transition Office. [10] The overlap with Starfighters' own hypersonic testing capability is notable, even if the scale and program posture are very different.

Why This Matters for Starfighters

Three facts, put next to each other, frame the Starfighters setup: [1] [4] [5]

SpaceX's pending mid-2026 IPO at a reported USD 1.5–1.75 trillion valuation is institutionally repricing space infrastructure as a category. [1] [2]

Starfighters is a US-listed operator of the world's largest commercial supersonic aircraft fleet, flying payloads at sustained MACH 2+ from NASA Kennedy Space Center, with a stated objective of becoming the most cost-effective launch provider in its segment. [4]

The April 15–16, 2026 news cycle stacked two items in 48 hours: an expanded, scope-broadened Blackstar Orbital Technical Interchange Agreement covering integration, telemetry, safety, and range planning for the SpaceDrone BX-02C.2; and a Fiscal 2025 10-K filing establishing full public-company disclosure baseline. [4] [5] These sit alongside previously disclosed STARLAUNCH 1 progress with GE Aerospace and a microgravity partnership with Mu-G Technologies. [5]

Most space-IPO conversations stop at launch providers and satellite constellations. Starfighters' positioning is different in kind: it is an aircraft-based first-stage lifting platform operating from established government infrastructure, with a partnership pipeline deliberately structured around customers whose payloads do not fit the Falcon/Starship economic model. The SpaceX IPO is not the end of the story -- it is the event that makes the rest of the category legible to institutional capital.

The Setup

Starfighters Space currently operates with a 10-K-disclosed baseline, a partnership structure that extends across Blackstar Orbital, GE Aerospace (STARLAUNCH 1), and Mu-G Technologies, and a geographic footprint at NASA Kennedy Space Center that places it physically adjacent to the most active commercial space corridor in the United States. [4] [5] Against a SpaceX IPO that could reprice the space infrastructure category at the multi-trillion-dollar scale, the question for every other US-listed operator is not whether they can compete head-on with SpaceX -- it is whether they hold a differentiated position that benefits from the category's re-rating. [1] [2]

Starfighters' answer, as of April 2026, is MACH 2+, Cape Canaveral, and a widening partnership stack.

For more information on Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), visit USANewsGroup.com.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-profile/

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Sources:

[1] Techi, "SpaceX IPO 2026: $1.75T Valuation, SEC Filing & How to Invest 2026," April 2026, citing Bloomberg, TechCrunch, The Wall Street Journal, and CNBC reporting on SpaceX's confidential S-1 filing with the SEC on April 1, 2026. https://www.techi.com/spacex-ipo/

[2] Morningstar, "Does SpaceX's Sky-High Valuation Make Sense?" March 2026. https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/does-spacexs-sky-high-valuation-make-sense

[3] AST SpaceMobile, Inc., "Next-Generation BlueBird," corporate disclosure of BlueBird 7 launch on April 19, 2026 from Cape Canaveral aboard Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket. https://ast-science.com/next-gen-bluebird/

[4] Starfighters Space, Inc., "Starfighters Space, Inc. files Fiscal 2025 Annual Report," Business Wire, April 16, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415109795/en/

[5] Starfighters Space, Inc., "Starfighters Space and Blackstar Orbital Expand Technical Interchange," Business Wire, April 15, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415315332/en/

[6] AST SpaceMobile, Inc. corporate disclosures on Q4 2025 results and BlueBird constellation deployment, April 2026. https://investors.ast-science.com/press-releases

[7] Intuitive Machines, Inc., IM-5 NASA CLPS contract announcement and corporate disclosures regarding Lanteris Space Systems acquisition, April 2026. https://www.intuitivemachines.com/news

[8] Redwire Corporation, "Redwire's Advanced Imaging and Navigation Technology Will Enable NASA's Historic Artemis II Mission," April 1, 2026. https://rdw.com/newsroom/redwires-advanced-imaging-and-navigation-technology-will-enable-nasas-historic-artemis-ii-mission/

[9] Redwire Corporation, "Redwire Awarded Contract to Deliver Quantum-Secure Spacecraft for European Space Agency's QKDSat," April 2, 2026. https://rdw.com/newsroom/redwire-awarded-contract-to-deliver-quantum-secure-spacecraft-for-european-space-agencys-qkdsat/

[10] Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., "Kratos Receives $446.8 Million Space Systems Command Contract for Resilient Missile Warning and Missile Tracking Ground Management & Integration (GMI)," GlobeNewswire, April 8, 2026. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/08/3270145/224/en/Kratos-Receives-446-8-Million-Space-Systems-Command-Contract-for-Resilient-Missile-Warning-and-Missile-Tracking-Ground-Management-Integration-GMI.html

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