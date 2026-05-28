AI Is Rewriting How Brands Reach Customers -- and How They Defend Themselves. This Small-Cap NASDAQ Stock Is Quietly Betting on Both

Issued on behalf of Digital Brands Group, Inc.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) just announced a new AI brand protection collaboration with a globally recognized outdoor performance label -- its latest step in a deliberate pivot from apparel operator to AI-enabled platform.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Two AI stories are unfolding inside consumer brands at the same time. The first is well-known: AI agents are starting to do the shopping. According to Adobe Analytics, AI-driven traffic to U.S. retail sites jumped roughly 693% year-over-year during the 2025 holiday shopping season, and McKinsey now estimates the global agentic commerce opportunity could reach $3 trillion to $5 trillion by 2030. The second story is quieter but in many ways more urgent: the same AI tools that are reshaping discovery are also being used by counterfeiters and bad actors to scale brand abuse, fake listings, and IP infringement at levels traditional enforcement was never built for. The most recent OECD-EUIPO data estimates the global trade in fake goods at roughly $467 billion, and industry reporting suggests that as much as 83% of online counterfeiting now flows through social and e-commerce channels.

Most public companies are picking one of those two stories to chase. One small-cap NASDAQ name has been steadily building toward both.

On May 28, 2026, Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) announced a new strategic AI and brand protection collaboration with a globally recognized outdoor performance apparel brand. The release describes the partner as one of the leading premium outdoor brands worldwide -- known for technical outerwear, an innovation-driven product ecosystem, and significant international retail presence. The initiative is being supported through DBG's existing relationship with SECUR3D Inc., the Vancouver-based AI brand protection company whose technology is expected to assist in identifying unauthorized digital assets, counterfeit-related listings, and broader online intellectual property concerns across digital marketplaces and emerging online channels.

"This collaboration represents another important step in Digital Brands Group's broader technology strategy," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. "We believe AI-powered tools will become increasingly important as global brands continue navigating rapidly evolving digital commerce environments. Our goal is to continue building relationships and technology partnerships that create meaningful long-term value across the broader retail and consumer brand landscape."

Why it matters: the new collaboration is not the first signal of where DBG is headed -- it's the latest in a clearly accelerating sequence.

In November 2025, Digital Brands Group introduced SECUR3D and its AssetSafe platform as the anchor of an AI-driven brand protection ecosystem. In March 2026, the Company released early data from its first major SECUR3D deployment -- a partnership with retro backpack brand Herschel Supply Co. -- where the initial scan phase alone identified counterfeit activity tied to an estimated $500,000 in losses from unauthorized listings and brand misuse. Just last week, DBG announced a separate partnership with applied AI company Renov AI, supported by the MITACS innovation ecosystem, to advance data intelligence, automation, and analytics across the Company's brand protection and eCommerce roadmap.

Layered together, those moves describe a company that started as a digitally native vertical apparel brand and is being rebuilt -- partnership by partnership -- into something closer to an AI infrastructure play for modern consumer brands. The DTC apparel business gives the technology a live operating environment. The technology gives the apparel business a thesis institutional investors don't typically associate with small-cap fashion tickers.

Founded in Vancouver, BC, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite -- including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI -- SECUR3D delivers an end-to-end protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

Digital Brands Group has signaled that this is the direction of travel. The Company sees AI-powered infrastructure and monitoring technologies becoming increasingly important for global brands seeking to protect intellectual property, strengthen digital trust, and better manage large-scale online retail environments -- and intends to continue exploring a broader suite of AI partnerships across digital commerce, brand protection, operational intelligence, customer engagement, and emerging online ecosystems.

DBG is operating in a category where capital is concentrated, the public-market opportunity is narrow, and large software incumbents are now openly competing on AI commerce and AI security positioning. A handful of NYSE- and NASDAQ-listed names have been moving in adjacent corners of the same opportunity over the last several weeks.

Other Public Names Moving in the AI Commerce and Brand Protection Stack

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) reported its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, 2026, with revenue of $358 million (up 28% year-over-year), GAAP net income of $9 million (versus a $14 million net loss a year earlier), and a full-year revenue outlook raised to a range of $1.514 billion to $1.522 billion. The B2C marketing platform also introduced new AI capabilities through Custom Skills for its Customer Agent product, positioning itself as what it describes as an "Autonomous B2C CRM." On May 7, 2026, Klaviyo separately announced an expanded integration with Anthropic, extending its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server across Claude.ai and Claude Cowork to bring agentic marketing workflows directly into the AI tools brands are increasingly adopting.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been one of the most aggressive incumbents in agentic commerce. Speaking on the Company's Q1 2026 earnings call, President Harley Finkelstein highlighted that AI-driven traffic to Shopify stores ran roughly 8x year-over-year in Q1 2026, while orders from AI-powered searches were up 13-fold. As of March 2026, Shopify made its Agentic Storefronts generally available to millions of merchants, giving them out-of-the-box access to major AI channels including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, AI Mode in Google Search, and the Gemini app, all managed from the Shopify Admin.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) has been pushing harder into AI-era trust and identity. On May 12, 2026, the cybersecurity leader unveiled Idira, a next-generation identity security platform designed for AI enterprises, with capabilities aimed at discovering, controlling, and governing human, machine, and agentic identities. Around the same time, the Company highlighted a frontier AI-focused partnership with Armadin that adds autonomous, AI-based offensive testing to its Unit 42 Frontier AI Defense stack -- reinforcing PANW's positioning at the center of AI-era cyber defense for enterprises.

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.84 billion and net income of $1.21 billion in early May, beating consensus estimates and prompting bullish target revisions from UBS, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie, Wedbush, Oppenheimer, and Jefferies. The Company guided Q2 revenue to a range of $1.915 billion to $1.945 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.615 billion to $1.645 billion -- both above Street expectations. AppLovin's AXON AI advertising engine remains the core growth driver, with the Company also announcing that AXON will open to all advertisers worldwide in June 2026 -- a shift management has described as ending more than a decade of operating AXON as a closed system.

A Different Way to Get Public-Market Exposure

Most of the well-known names in AI brand protection -- MarqVision, Red Points, BrandShield, Corsearch -- remain private. The publicly traded names sitting nearest to the theme are large-cap incumbents like Shopify, Klaviyo, Palo Alto Networks, and AppLovin, each playing different positions on the same AI-meets-commerce field. What makes Digital Brands Group unusual is the angle of attack: a small-cap NASDAQ ticker that is layering AI brand protection (SECUR3D), applied AI engineering (Renov AI), and AI-powered influencer marketing (Aha, formerly HeadAI) on top of a real direct-to-consumer apparel operating business that serves as the proving ground.

The newly announced collaboration with a globally recognized outdoor performance brand adds a high-visibility validation customer in a category -- premium technical outerwear -- that has been a long-standing target for counterfeiters. If the Herschel scan-phase data is any indication of what the AssetSafe platform can identify at scale, the new partnership could become an important reference deployment as DBG continues onboarding additional brands into the AI brand protection ecosystem it is building.

The Company has said its strategy is to continue building relationships and technology partnerships that create long-term value across the broader retail and consumer brand landscape. For investors looking for an unusual public-market angle on AI in commerce -- one that touches both the growth side (how brands reach customers) and the defense side (how brands protect themselves) -- that roadmap is one of the more differentiated setups on NASDAQ heading into the second half of 2026.

CONTINUED READING: To learn more about Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI), visit https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co.

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Article Sources:

[1] Digital Brands Group, Inc. – "Digital Brands Group Advances Enterprise AI Strategy Through Collaboration with Globally Recognized Outdoor Apparel Brand," May 28, 2026.

[2] Digital Brands Group, Inc. – "Digital Brands Group Expands Suite of eCommerce Tools Through Partnerships With SECUR3D," November 14, 2025. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/11/14/3188348/0/en/Digital-Brands-Group-Expands-Suite-of-eCommerce-Tools-Through-Partnerships-With-SECUR3D.html

[3] Consumer Goods Technology – "Herschel Supply Co., Digital Brands Group Fight Counterfeiting With AI," March 27, 2026. https://consumergoods.com/herschel-supply-co-digital-brands-group-fight-counterfeiting-ai

[4] Shopify – "Agentic Commerce on Shopify: How It Works (2026)," April 2026. https://www.shopify.com/blog/how-agentic-commerce-works

[5] Anaqua – "Using AI to Protect Brands from Counterfeiting in E-Commerce," citing 2025 OECD figure of $467 billion in global trade in fake goods. https://www.anaqua.com/resource/using-ai-to-protect-brands-from-counterfeiting-in-e-commerce/

[6] Investing.com – "Klaviyo Q1 2026 slides: AI push drives beat, margins hit record high," May 5, 2026. https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/klaviyo-q1-2026-slides-ai-push-drives-beat-margins-hit-record-high-93CH-4661437

[7] eMarketer – "Shopify expects agentic commerce to lift ecommerce adoption," citing Q1 2026 earnings call. https://www.emarketer.com/content/shopify-expects-agentic-commerce-lift-ecommerce-adoption

[8] Palo Alto Networks – "Palo Alto Networks Introduces Idira: the Next-Generation Identity Security Platform Built for the AI Enterprise," May 12, 2026. https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/company/press/2026/palo-alto-networks-introduces-idira--the-next-generation-identity-security-platform-built-for-the-ai-enterprise

[9] Simply Wall St – "AppLovin's AI-Fueled Profit Surge and Capital Moves Could Be A Game Changer For AppLovin (APP)," May 2026. https://simplywall.st/stocks/us/software/nasdaq-app/applovin/news/applovins-ai-fueled-profit-surge-and-capital-moves-could-be

[10] StocksToTrade – "APP Stock Jumps As Street Embraces Ad-Tech Growth Story," May 27, 2026. https://stockstotrade.com/news/applovin-corporation-app-news-2026_05_27-2/

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