Gold Above $4,500 And A Permitted Tanzanian Project Heading For First Pour: How A Sub-$0.20 Junior Is Positioned For The Next Phase

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

With sterilization drilling underway, a US$25 million gold loan term sheet in place, and senior peers logging record Q1 revenue at $4,800+/oz realized gold prices, the African gold development trade is being repriced -- and one fully permitted, near-term producer remains under the institutional radar.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Gold has spent the better part of 2026 trading above the $4,500 per ounce level. Senior producers have responded with record cash flows and record revenue. B2Gold reported $200 million in Q1 net income on a realized gold price of $4,193 per ounce. Alamos Gold posted record quarterly revenue of $597 million at a realized price of $4,829 per ounce. Harmony Gold reaffirmed full-year guidance of 1.4 million ounces. And on May 21, the U.S. Export-Import Bank unanimously approved a $2.9 billion senior secured loan for Perpetua Resources' Stibnite gold-antimony project -- a landmark transaction under the Make More in America Initiative. Capital is flowing to gold development assets with clear paths to production.

Inside that landscape, Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE American: BTG), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), and Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) collectively span the spectrum from emerging near-term producer to fully financed major -- with the smaller names disproportionately positioned to re-rate as project milestones convert.

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) is advancing its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania toward construction, with multiple development workstreams progressing in parallel. On May 6, 2026, the Company announced the mobilization of reverse circulation drill rigs for a ~1,050-metre sterilization drilling program, supporting final infrastructure placement across the planned plant, accommodation, and support areas. The program commenced on May 12 and, as of the Company's May 20 update, was approximately 39% complete with 8 of 21 boreholes drilled.

Funding has tracked the project in parallel. On May 20, 2026, Lake Victoria Gold closed the second tranche of its non-brokered convertible debenture financing, bringing aggregate gross proceeds across the financing to C$3,834,200. In response to continued investor demand, the Company announced an intention to upsize the placement to up to C$5,000,000. This financing complements a previously announced binding term sheet for a gold loan facility of up to US$25 million from Monetary Metals -- the senior funding vehicle earmarked to advance Imwelo toward first gold production targeted for 2027.

"The continued support for this financing reflects growing confidence in Imwelo," said Marc Cernovitch, CEO and Director of Lake Victoria Gold, in the Company's May 20 release. The technical foundation under the project remains attractive: metallurgical testwork indicates up to approximately 97% gold recovery using gravity and intensive cyanidation processing, with previously released intercepts including 6.8 metres at 14.6 g/t Au from 33.2 metres at Area C, Imwelo's first zone planned for production Imwelo carries a JORC-compliant 2021 pre-feasibility study and full construction permits, which positions it as one of a small number of fully permitted, near-term-producing gold projects on a sub-$50 million market cap.

Lake Victoria Gold's portfolio is anchored by two assets in one of the Africa's most prolific gold camps: the fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project (100% owned), west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine, and the Tembo Project (100% owned, over 50,000 metres of drilling), adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine. Discussions are advancing on a binding toll-milling agreement at Tembo with Nyati Resources -- a structure that, if executed, opens a near-term cash-flow pathway from Tembo independent of the Imwelo construction timeline. The Tanzanian government has also formally begun incorporating its statutory 16% free-carried interest in the Tembo mining licences, a procedural step consistent with project advancement through Tanzania's regulatory framework.

With construction targeted for late 2026, first gold expected in 2027, the Monetary Metals term sheet in place, the sterilization drilling underway, and the toll-milling pathway at Tembo under active discussion, the path from financed development asset to producing junior is shorter for Lake Victoria Gold than for most of its peer group.

For more company information, visit Equity Insider.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) reported its Q1 2026 financial and operational results on May 6, 2026, with consolidated gold production of 237,763 ounces, attributable net income of US$200 million ($0.15 per share), and free cash flow generation supported by an average realized gold price of US$4,193 per ounce. The Goose Mine in Nunavut -- which achieved commercial production on October 2, 2025 -- produced 42,876 ounces in Q1, ahead of internal estimates, although the Company has revised its near-term Q2 forecast to 18,000–20,000 ounces following an April 16 fire in the secondary crusher screen and feed belt. B2Gold reiterates its full-year 2026 Goose Mine guidance of 170,000–230,000 ounces and consolidated guidance of 820,000–970,000 ounces.

On the leadership side, the Company announced on February 23 that Clive Johnson -- President and CEO since the Company's 2007 founding -- will retire at the June 4, 2026 Annual General Meeting, with CFO Mike Cinnamond stepping into the President and CEO role. The transition coincides with the Company renewing its Normal Course Issuer Bid (announced April 1) and reaffirming a Q1 dividend of US$0.02 per share. Across the senior gold producer cohort, B2Gold remains one of the larger free-cash-flow generators leveraged to the current gold price environment.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) reported its Q1 2026 results on April 29, 2026, delivering record quarterly revenues of $597 million on sales of 122,000 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $4,829 per ounce. First-quarter production was 124,000 ounces, in line with guidance. The Company expects approximately 20% production growth in Q2 driven by continued ramp-up of underground mining rates at Island Gold and grade improvements at Young-Davidson. Alamos closed the quarter with US$1.2 billion in available liquidity.

CEO and President John McCluskey, on the Q1 earnings call, framed the broader expansion story directly, citing the Island Gold District's expected billion-dollar annual free cash flow generation potential. The Phase 3+ Shaft Expansion completed shaft sink to its planned 1,381-metre depth during Q1, with commissioning expected to be completed early in 2027. The larger Magino mill expansion to 20,000 tpd continues to progress, and construction is ramping up at both Lynn Lake (Manitoba) and PDA (Mexico). Alamos's portfolio of low-cost growth projects is among the most visible long-duration production-growth stories in the senior mid-tier gold complex.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) (JSE: HAR) reported its operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 in May, with management reaffirming full-year FY26 production guidance of approximately 1.4 million ounces. Recent strategic moves have positioned Harmony to materially diversify away from its South African underground gold base: the Company's recently acquired CSA copper mine in New South Wales, Australia, is expected to produce 17,500–18,500 tonnes of copper in FY26 at recovered grades exceeding 3.5%, with C1 cash costs guided to US$2.65–$2.80 per pound.

Harmony's longer-term strategic profile shifts substantially: by FY35, current plans contemplate copper projects (CSA, Eva, and Wafi-Golpu in Papua New Guinea) contributing approximately 41% of total gold-equivalent production, with South African gold declining to 59%. The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister has appointed a Peer Review Team to investigate stalled Wafi-Golpu Special Mining Lease negotiations -- a process management has characterized as a positive procedural step. Harmony's FY26 capital allocation now includes R6.7 billion for the combined CSA and Eva copper projects, alongside R7.5 billion in sustaining capex across South African operations and Hidden Valley.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) announced on May 21, 2026 that the Board of the Export-Import Bank of the United States unanimously approved a US$2.9 billion senior secured long-term loan under the Make More in America Initiative for the development of its Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho. The loan was approved following extensive technical, financial, environmental and social due diligence and a 25-day Congressional notice period. Stibnite is currently the only large-scale domestic source of the critical mineral antimony in the United States.

CEO Jon Cherry, in the Company's release, framed the approval as a strategic milestone for U.S. mineral security. The Loan will be available upon completion of definitive documentation and satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, expected in the second half of 2026. The Stibnite Project was previously identified as a Transparency Project under the FAST-41 Program and has received Department of War partnership support. EXIM's authorization positions Perpetua as one of the most visible U.S.-backed critical-minerals development financings in the current cycle -- and underscores the macro environment that emerging African gold-antimony exposure (including LVG's Tanzanian portfolio framework) is being repriced against.

Across the comparable set, the message from the past month of news flow is consistent: gold prices remain near record levels, senior producers are converting that into record revenue and earnings, and government and institutional capital is flowing into permitted development assets with clear paths to production. Lake Victoria Gold's May 20 financing close -- paired with the Monetary Metals US$25 million gold loan facility, the May 12 sterilization drilling start, ~97% gold recovery metallurgy, and a fully permitted Imwelo Project tracking toward first gold in 2027

-- places the Company squarely inside that capital rotation, at a market capitalization a fraction of the senior peers. For investors building exposure to the late-cycle gold development trade, LVG deserves a closer look.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://equity-insider.com/lvg-landing

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Article Sources:

[1] https://lakevictoriagold.com/lake-victoria-gold-advances-imwelo-toward-construction-with-commencement-of-site-sterilization-drilling/

[2] https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298112/Lake-Victoria-Gold-Closes-Second-Tranche-and-Upsizes-Convertible-Debenture-Financing-to-5-Million-as-Imwelo-Development-Activities-Advance

[3] https://www.stocktitan.net/news/AGI/alamos-gold-reports-first-quarter-2026-6msujyvbig9d.html

[4] https://www.harmony.co.za/investors/results/

[5] https://www.investors.perpetuaresources.com/investors/news/export-import-bank-of-the-united-states-approves-loan-for-development-of-perpetua-resources-stibnite-gold-project

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Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. by Equity Insider / Market IQ Media Group, Inc.

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