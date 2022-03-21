AS ONTARIO REMOVES PANDEMIC HEALTH & SAFETY MEASURES, RHEUMATOLOGISTS HAVE A MESSAGE FOR PATIENTS

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada has officially been managing the pandemic for two years, and as the province of Ontario removes COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, immunocompromised patients will need to remain focused and maintain measures to protect their health. Ontario rheumatologists want to reassure patients that despite the persistent presence of the virus in our communities, collective efforts to protect those around us are effective, and these will continue to be important in the months ahead.

Unlike at the beginning of the pandemic when there was no protection from the virus, vaccines, and practices like wearing a well-fitted surgical mask, along with the introduction of therapies that have been approved by Health Canada for COVID-19 provide effective protection and symptom management for those who become infected.

"The fear that was so dominant over the last two years for patients who are immunocompromised is definitely waning, but it is not gone completely," says ORA Past-President and Government Affairs Committee Chair, Dr. Jane Purvis. "As the Province loosens restrictions and things open up, it is important to reinforce to patients exactly how they can protect themselves, and this is what the ORA wants to ensure every patient hears."

The ORA recommends the following:

Some individuals who are immunocompromised can get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after their second dose as part of an extended primary series. This includes eligible children aged five to 11 years old.

In addition, eligible immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over can receive a fourth dose (booster) after their third dose:

12-17 years old can get a fourth dose (booster) six months (168 days) after completion of the three-dose primary series.



18 years and older can get a fourth dose (booster) three months (84 days) after completion of the three-dose primary series.

Vaccine doses are available through public health units, hospitals, participating pharmacies, and some primary care settings.

Effective March 21 st , 2022, Ontario will remove the mask and face covering requirements for most settings, with the exception of some select settings such as public transit, hospitals and other health care settings, long-term care homes, retirement homes, congregate care settings, and shelters. The ORA recommends the continued wearing of masks for protection.

Outpatient treatments for COVID-19 are another important tool to help those who become infected with the virus. Paxlovid taken by mouth for 5 days, and sotrovimab administered as a single intravenous infusion, have both been shown to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization for patients infected with COVID-19. Both drugs require administration very early in the course of COVID-19 infection: Paxlovid at 5 days or less from symptom onset, and sotrovimab at 7 days or less from symptom onset.

Pathways are in place for immunocompromised patients to contact their primary care provider, access rapid COVID-19 testing, receive a COVID-19 clinical assessment centre referral to determine if treatment is appropriate, and to have any required treatments administered.

The ORA remains hopeful that with continued adherence to health and safety precautions for immunocompromised patients, in addition to ongoing preventative measures, such as masking and physical distancing where appropriate, Ontarians will stay healthy, amidst changing pandemic-related measures.

Ontario Rheumatology Association

The ORA engages the rheumatology community through membership and education. It is an advocate for its members when collaborating with the government and private payers to access appropriate treatment options for rheumatic diseases. It has established a networking and communications forum for Ontario rheumatologists.

The ORA collaborates with many professional associations including the Canadian Rheumatology Association (CRA), the Ontario Medical Association (OMA), the Canadian Arthritis Patient Alliance (CAPA), the Arthritis Health Professions Association (AHPA), Arthritis Consumer Experts (ACE), the Arthritis Society and the pharmaceutical industry.

SOURCE Ontario Rheumatology Association

For further information: Sandy Kennedy, [email protected], 289-380-6808