As more Canadians await an organ donation this Holiday Season, the David Foster Foundation wants to remind Canadians of the importance of the gift of life

"It's sad when you look at the number of people, especially children, that are in need of an organ transplant," says Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer at The David Foster Foundation. "This holiday season, we are asking everyone to consider giving the ultimate gift, the gift of life, and to find out more about how they can become a registered organ donor and help families celebrate future holidays together."

Over the past 35 years, the David Foster Foundation has assisted over 1,300 families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants and provided much-needed dollars in direct family support. To give an idea of how the David Foster Foundation has supported many families, the following is a true story of one family's struggle:

In August 2017, Julia Macleod was 15 weeks pregnant with her son, Khai, when the medical team informed her that the baby had a condition that would require significant medical care once he was born. This news devastated Julia as Khai's father passed away while she was pregnant and the thought of losing their baby was her worst fear. On February 10th, 2018, Khai was born and spent the first 80 days of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Unfortunately, complications arose and Khai's medical team determined that he would need a liver transplant.

Khai and Julia had to stay at Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton due to Khai's medical needs. Julia needed to be away from her home, work, and family, which took a large toll on her finances. Julia remembers her time away from home being difficult and it was at this time her Social Worker told her about the David Foster Foundation. The Foundation provided Julia with funding for accommodation, parking passes, groceries, her cell phone bill, and other essential non-medical expenses during her Edmonton stay.

After four months of waiting for a liver transplant, Julia was told that his condition was deteriorating and the best decision was for Khai to be listed for a rare multi-visceral transplant, which would include the liver, small bowel, pancreas, and partial stomach. Shortly after being listed for transplant, Julia got a call that there was a donor for Khai. When most transplant recipients wait months or even years for a match, it was incredible that Khai didn't even wait 24 hours for a perfect match.

After eleven hours of surgery, Khai's transplant was a success. The trials were not over however, and Julia and Khai remained in Edmonton for 6 months post-transplant while Khai recovered and was followed by his medical team. In April of 2019, they were finally able to return home.

Today, Khai is doing well. He is now in preschool and thoroughly enjoys it. This holiday season, the family plans to enjoy their time together by baking and learning how to skate again as Khai has more balance. To read the full story about Khai's journey, visit: https://davidfosterfoundation.com/khai/

"Knowing that there is a Foundation so willing to take that stress off a family during a transplant is incredible. Not having that worry is priceless," said Julia. "Words cannot describe how grateful I am for the donor family. They saved not only Khai, but the last piece of his father that I have left."

While not every story turns out so positive, it's important to note that one organ donor can save up to 8 lives and improve the quality of life for up to 75 people. There are multiple ways for you to support the David Foster Foundation: 1) visiting us at www.davidfosterfoundation.com to see the options available to help us, and 2) registering to become an organ donor and be sure to share your wishes with your family – it only takes two minutes to register. Be sure to follow @DavidFosterFoundation on Facebook and Instagram for ongoing updates.

About The David Foster Foundation

The David Foster Foundation provides financial assistance to families of children for all non-medical expenses while their child is going through the major organ transplant process. Thanks to its annual fundraising efforts and the generous support of Life Legacy Members, national partners, and donors, families receive financial support for day-to-day expenses such as mortgage/rent, car payments, travel expenses, utilities, groceries and more while their child is going through the major organ transplant process.

The success of the David Foster Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of Life Legacy Members including Jim & Sandi Treliving, AWIN Group of Dealerships, GAIN Group, Jim Pattison, TELUS, The Slaight Family Foundation, Paragon, Walter & Maria Schneider, the Newton Glassman Charitable Foundation in Partnership with the Catalyst Capital Group, Kyle MacDonald & John Franklin, and Joan & Paul Waechter. The Foundation is also supported by National Partners WestJet, Aird & Berlis LLP, National Post, ALLVISION, and Schnitzer Steel, and Community Partners StayWell Suites, Boston Pizza, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Tom Lee Music, Gib-San Pools, DeerFields Clinic, and RBC Dominion Securities, The Hillyard Stephen Group.

For those who wish to have a deeper involvement with the organization, there are a number of ways to contribute including the donation of RBC Rewards and Aeroplan miles, all of which will directly help families going through the organ transplant process.

The Foundation also promotes organ donor awareness and registration in both Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.davidfosterfoundation.com.

Note to editors/producers: Julia Macleod is available for interviews.

Cision is the exclusive newswire distributor of The David Foster Foundation.

SOURCE The David Foster Foundation

For further information: Jerry Grymek, LMA Digital, at 416-918-2043 or [email protected]; Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer, David Foster Foundation, at 602-318-6786 or [email protected]