As Coronavirus Forces Health Conferences to be Cancelled, SWORD Health Launches Virtual Conference Tracker

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- In the wake of the forced cancellation of several health conferences due to the coronavirus outbreak and their subsequent reshaping as virtual events, SWORD Health (SWORD), a digital musculoskeletal therapy provider, today announced the launch of a virtual event aggregator to make it easier for Benefits leaders to find and attend sessions of interest from across the employee benefits and digital health ecosystem.

The aggregator, named SessionBot, brings together virtual sessions from employee benefits and digital health conferences such as the recently-cancelled Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference, National Business Group on Health conference and the Conference Board's Employee Healthcare Conference, and standalone vendor sessions, to make it simple for Benefits teams to access the knowledge they need to make decisions, mitigating the negative impact of travel restrictions and event cancellations.

"Our clients were letting us know they were dropping out of several conferences, so we decided to take action" says Kyle Spackman, VP of Sales at SWORD Health. "These conferences are a critical part of a Benefits team's decision-making process - they're places to learn, to make connections and to inform critical decisions about 2021 strategy. It's great that so many events are going virtual, but we're also hearing this is an overwhelming time for Benefits leaders, as they're trying to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in their own businesses, as well as do their strategic work. We want to make it a little easier for them to do their day job."

The initiative will run for at least the Spring conference season and SWORD Health is urging any conference that switches to a virtual event to submit their sessions for inclusion in the portal.

As COVID-19 forces more and more cities into isolation, SWORD is seeing an increase in demand for their at home therapy solution. One customer, a European health plan, has now mandated that every patient with musculoskeletal issues use SWORD's intervention.

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) therapy provider. We pair physical therapists with innovative technology to help people overcome their chronic and post-surgical pain faster and more cost-effectively. We're on a mission to free two billion people from pain by making it simple for people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids.

Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in Europe, Australia and the U.S. to give thousands of people access to preventative, chronic and post-surgical MSK care that gets results.

SWORD Health has offices in New York City, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Sydney and Porto. To learn more, visit swordhealth.com.

For further information: Vanessa Costa, Communications Manager, +1 310-817-0158, [email protected], http://swordhealth.com

