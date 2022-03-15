As consumers shift to digital payment methods, credit card fees are becoming unaffordable for small businesses

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Over three-quarters (78%) of business owners say that credit card processing fees are unaffordable for their business, according to a survey conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). This is made worse by the pandemic-driven shift to digital payment methods and away from cash.

"The cost of doing business is at an all-time high, and small businesses are finding it more and more difficult to deal with accumulating credit card fees as consumers shift away from cash payments due to the growth of e-commerce and even for small, in-store purchases," said Corinne Pohlmann, Senior Vice-President of National Affairs at CFIB.

Change in small business payment options throughout the pandemic

92% of businesses now accept debit/credit cards as payment

55% started accepting or increased their acceptance of contactless debit or credit payment methods

33% started accepting or increased their acceptance of online/e-commerce payment methods

53% decreased or stopped accepting cash as payment

"While credit card processing fees for some in-store transactions have come down in recent years, this has been more than offset by the massive growth in higher costs for e-commerce transactions and the shift away from cash during the pandemic," added Dan Kelly, CFIB president.

Small businesses are also less likely to have dedicated experts to manage their financial matters. More than half (54%) of businesses have difficulty in understanding their contract with their payment processor and 41% are unsure of their pricing model. Processors are not obliged to use consistent verbiage or display information in the same way, making understanding and comparing statements or contracts more complex than necessary for merchants.

CFIB is urging both the federal government and the payments industry to help small business owners by:

Lowering the average overall cost of credit card fees and ensuring that small merchants benefit from similar pricing as larger ones as promised by government in the 2021 federal budget.

Simplifying contracts and monthly statements by having different credit card processors use consistent wording and format.

Creating an independent dispute resolution process for merchants who have issues with their payments.

Eliminating credit card processing fees on sales tax (HST/GST/PST).

"Consumer preferences are leading more businesses to adopt digital payment methods, but many of them come with significant processing fees. Some of these costs will inevitably be passed down to consumers, but businesses also worry about pricing themselves out of their markets. As we start to come out of the pandemic, the payment services industry and government have an opportunity to do the right thing and address the unique needs of small businesses by finding ways to level the playing field and lower processing fees," concluded Pohlmann.

