Peninsula Canada Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Peninsula Canada, a leading HR and health & safety outsourcing company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Peninsula. This year, 79% of employees said it's a great place to work, reflecting the company's robust, people-first culture driven by purpose, inclusion, and collaboration.

"This recognition is more than just a badge — it's a reflection of the incredible people who make up our teams," said Kiran Virk, Head of Talent Acquisition at Peninsula Canada.

"Peninsula is truly a Great Place to Work because of the strong culture we have all built together. Our culture, coaching mindset, and collaborative spirit create an environment where employees feel inspired, valued, and motivated. We don't just work together—we support each other, challenge each other, and celebrate our successes together," said Kiran.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Peninsula Canada stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

This certification adds to Peninsula's growing list of accolades, including being an HRPA Founding Partner, the 2024 HR Reporter Reader's Choice Winner, 2024 HR Awards Excellence Awardee, 2024 finalist for Canadian SME Fastest Growing Company Award, and a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation.

About Peninsula

A global leader in HR and health & safety consulting, Peninsula has been supporting businesses for over 40 years.

From small start-ups to well-known brands, we support tens of thousands of businesses with HR and health & safety. In Canada, we support over 6,500 businesses with 24/7 advice, legal assistance, consultancy and software.

https://www.peninsulacanada.ca/

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

