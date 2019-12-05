ARYZTA Canada introduces Mette Munk, authentic Danish pastries, just in time for holiday season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - ARYZTA Canada, a leader in frozen baked goods, introduces the Mette Munk line of authentic and great-tasting Danish pastries to Canada. Now available to grocery retailers and foodservice customers, the line includes maple pecan braid and apple, raspberry and blueberry crown pastries.

"Mette Munk pastries are delicious and easy to prepare," says Deb Cochrane, president of ARYZTA Canada. "We are very excited to offer our Canadian customers these premium baked goods and are confident it will help them to expand their bakery offerings. Consumers will absolutely love them."

Crispy and flaky, the pastries are made with ingredients carefully sourced from around the world to ensure highest quality. The result is a pastry that reflects the very best in Denmark's renowned culinary tradition and foodservice excellence.

"Our story is one of tradition, craftsmanship and recreating an authentic taste experience for our customers each and every time they take a bite," says Claus Olsen, managing director at ARYZTA Nordic, the bakery that makes the pastries. "We pride ourselves on combining timeless tradition with the best ingredients and years of experience to ensure lovers of authentic Danish pastry can indulge and enjoy, whether at home with friends or on the go."

Customers can get more information on the pastries, have a sales representative come in to do a presentation and receive samples by contacting their local distributor or an ARYZTA sales agent at 1-800-520-6796.

About Mette Munk

Mette Munk, an ARYZTA brand, is built on proud traditions dating back to the 11th century Monk's Milling. Mette Munk combines the centuries-old Danish pastry tradition with one of the world's most advanced bakeries. Only the best ingredients from all over the world are used to ensure a superb taste experience. The Mette Munk bakery has three modern high speed production lines (two pastry and one tart) and holds certifications BRC grade A+, FDA, "DK elite smiley," RSPO Audit approved and Halal Food Council of Europe Approved.

About ARYZTA

ARYZTA is a global company with a leadership position in specialty frozen bakery. Formed from leading bakery companies around the world, its innovative food portfolio includes breads, artisan breads, cookies, donuts, pastries, cakes, muffins, buns, pizza, flatbreads from beloved brands like La Brea Bakery®, Otis Spunkmeyer®, Oakrun Farm Bakery®, Pennant® , Mette Munk® and more. With its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, ARYZTA Canada operates bakeries in Burnaby (B.C.), Winnipeg (Man.) and Ancaster and Brantford (Ont.). To learn more, visit aryztaamericas.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Resource: http://bit.ly/mettemunk

Aryzta Canada launches Mette Munk premium authentic Danish Pastries,

1 min. 22 seconds

SOURCE ARYZTA Canada

For further information: For media information or interview requests: Carlene Bryan, Torchia Communications, carlene@torchiacom.com, 416-341-9929 Ext. 228