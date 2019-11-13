Arvizio Integrates Mixed Reality Platform with Autodesk BIM 360 and A360 - Seamless 3D model visualization and collaboration with Magic Leap, HoloLens and Mobile AR

BIM 360 and A360 are cloud-based solutions geared to Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) and Product Design and Manufacturing design teams respectively. Both provide project collaboration and sharing tools and support more than 50+ 3D data formats. Arvizio's integration of these solutions into MR Studio allow 3D models held in a wide range of formats to be imported, optimized and visualized in AR/MR. Using the Arvizio multi-user visualization tools, users are able to visualize and mark up models across locations and may join collaborative sessions using a variety of devices.

"The large 3D models in the AEC, energy, automotive, mining, product design, manufacturing and other industries are created using an assortment of design tools and have not been suitable for use with non-PC based augmented and mixed reality solutions," said Jonathan Reeves, CEO at Arvizio. "Arvizio's integration of BIM 360 and A360, coupled with our advanced 3D model optimization and GPU-accelerated hybrid rendering, allow users to work with very large-scale models rendered at life size."

Arvizio will be offering live demonstrations of MR Studio at Autodesk University, Booth CON348, November 19 – 21, in Las Vegas. To learn more about the features and capabilities of MR Studio, visit: arvizio.io

