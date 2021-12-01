Arvizio Instructor Delivers Work Instructions in AR with Remote Expert and 3D Digital Twins

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Arvizio, a leader in augmented and mixed reality for the enterprise, today announced Arvizio Instructor, a powerful solution leveraging AR to guide workers through complex task-oriented workflows combined with remote expert assistance to technicians for operational, maintenance, repair and training scenarios across industries including datacenter, telecoms, manufacturing and energy industries.

Difficulties with travel and a global shortage of skilled workers has created enormous challenges for organizations. Arvizio Instructor, and the use of 3D digital twins in augmented reality, can greatly assist technicians with step-by-step instructions to guide the repair, installation, or maintenance of equipment. Arvizio Instructor provides increased productivity and efficiency, decreased costs, and improved safety.

Customers using Arvizio Instructor are provided with a comprehensive set of capabilities including:

Step-by step AR work instruction using augmented reality overlays

Digital twin workflows for interactive guidance using 3D model

Authored workflows can be shared by users within an organization

QR code or model-based alignment with the real world

AR content including 3D models, videos, images, documents, and annotations

Remote expert collaboration with "see what I see" video and remote mark-ups

"Demand for AR guided solutions is exploding due to limitations on travel due to Covid and a critical shortage of skilled experts", said Jonathan Reeves, CEO of Arvizio. "With Arvizio Instructor we provide a hands-free, AR directed experience for on-site work with digital twins and intelligent AR overlays. The ability to combine 3D models, interactive annotations with on-demand remote expert collaboration provides a state-of-the-art solution for use across industries."

Arvizio Instructor is a complete solution comprised of the following key elements:

Arvizio Instructor Authoring App: a PC based application used to create guided workflows

a PC based application used to create guided workflows Arvizio Instructor AR App: an application for HoloLens 2 and other AR devices

an application for HoloLens 2 and other AR devices Arvizio Remote Expert App: PC-based or web based tools used by remote experts to assist field workers

Using Arvizio Instructor, the technician or operator is provided a real-time set of instructions that clearly indicate the actions to be taken at each step. This defines a new approach to work by using previously prepared instructions superimposed on physical machinery in a factory, servers and networking systems in a datacenter, or equipment on location at remote customer facilities. Arvizio Instructor can be used in maintenance, installation, equipment upgrades or learning scenarios and as a replacement for paper-based instruction manuals with augmentations and detailed media that overlay the scene. To watch a brief video overview of Arvizio Instructor, please visit: Arvizio Instructor: Step-By-Step Instruction in AR

In addition to guided workflows, Arvizio Instructor provides real-time collaboration allowing field workers and remote experts to share information using video, audio, markups, and other tools to assist the field worker. The benefits of combining guided workflows with remote expert assistance in a single integrated solution are significant. Many operational procedures can be guided by the software however specific procedures requiring expert assistance for validation work or additional oversight can be seamlessly incorporated in the workflow.

In addition to Arvizio Instructor, the company's Immerse 3D solution offers 3D model visualization and multi-user meetings and reviews with 3D BIM/CAD models, photogrammetry models and LiDAR point clouds across locations.

For additional information about Arvizio Instructor and Immerse 3D, please visit arvizio.io

