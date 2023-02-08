artsvest goes national with virtual training and mentorship now available across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Business / Arts is proud to announce the launch of the first national iteration of artsvest in partnership with the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Reimagined as a free, virtual training and mentorship program available to organizations from anywhere in Canada, artsvest is focused on building the capacity of small to mid-sized arts, culture, and heritage organizations, particularly those serving rural and equity-seeking communities.

With its expanded training curriculum, artsvest now offers professional development across a range of topics including marketing, sponsorship, board governance, organizational development, fund development, financial sustainability, strategic planning, adaptive changemaking, community engagement, and equity, diversity, and inclusion.

As a self-directed program, artsvest provides participating organizations with a comprehensive training and mentorship experience to help them reach their growth and success goals. Through a combination of webinars, peer-to-peer networking, and individualized mentorship sessions, participants will have access to tools and resources, as well as guidance and support from a roster of expert mentors with diverse lived experiences. Webinars will begin this winter, with peer-to-peer sessions starting in the spring, and mentoring sessions beginning in the fall.

"We are thrilled to see artsvest adapt to the changing needs of the sector," shares Aubrey Reeves, President and CEO of Business / Arts. "The national rollout of artsvest will allow the program to reach new communities where it has never been before, and provide essential training and mentorship to hundreds of organizations across Canada."

"For nearly two decades, artsvest has played an instrumental role in fostering partnerships and building capacity in the Canadian cultural sector", says Reema Fuller, Senior Director, artsvest. With the support of a talented team, dedicated partners, and a roster of highly qualified mentors, we look forward to building on this momentum as we expand our professional development offerings and bring the program nationwide."

Business / Arts is now inviting participants from across the country to register for artsvest, prioritizing access to rural communities, systemically under-resourced organizations, and equity-seeking groups. To be included in the first round of intake, interested organizations are invited to register by Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

In addition to the national artsvest program, select regions with local funding partners will also be able to access matching fund incentives for sponsorship growth through artsvest Regional – a smaller, more focused program available in partnership with provincial and municipal funders. Currently offered in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Toronto, artsvest Regional is anticipated to grow over the program cycle, with the goal of reaching several new regions across the country.

For more information and to register, visit businessandarts.org/artsvest .

About artsvest

artsvest is Business / Arts' signature mentorship and training program, with a strong history and demonstrated success in building the capacity of Canada's cultural sector. Launched in 2005, artsvest has operated in various forms in regions across Canada, including Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Toronto and Montréal. To date, 5,966 representatives from 2,576 organizations have participated in artsvest. Since the program's inception, a total of 5,864 new partnerships have been formed with businesses, raising over $26.8M in new private sector investment. Combined with regional matching funds, the overall impact to date is $37.2M to Canada's cultural sector.

About artsvest Regional

artsvest Regional is a smaller, more focused program, available in select regions where there is a local funding partner. Offered in addition to the national program, artsvest Regional aims to grow the capacity of participating organizations in the area of sponsorships, with in-depth training, mentorship, and matching fund incentives. artsvest Regional is currently offered in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Toronto.

About Business / Arts

Business / Arts is a national charitable organization that champions business investment in the arts and looks to build strong, lasting partnerships between the arts, business and government in Canada. Through targeted programming initiatives and a network of arts champions, Business / Arts is committed to ensuring the arts are recognized as playing a vital and necessary role socially, culturally and economically across Canada.

artsvest has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada

For further information: Erin Borch | [email protected] | 613-255-7346