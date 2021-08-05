Arts Help Receives 'Groundbreaking' $5 Million Donation to Tackle Global Climate Issues

Arts Help will use the funding to develop programming, provide resources and mobilize learning opportunities to empower the arts community to create thought-provoking showpieces that will spotlight the urgent environmental issues our planet faces.

Ghoneim explained that the contribution will enable Arts Help to engage its vast active community of artists to urge corporations to lead by example in environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices.

Participating artists will pledge to dedicate their projects to a shared vision that evokes a better future and inspire citizens to take tangible action in solving environmental issues.

"As an organization, we are founded on the belief that all forms of art, both traditional and non-traditional, possess transformational powers that supersede conventional obstacles," Ghoneim said.

Chris Larsen, a co-founder, and board's executive chairman of San Francisco-based Ripple, expressed his confidence in Arts Help's ability to motivate and mobilize talented, imaginative individuals and organizations to tackle the universal challenge of climate change head-on.

"Art has the capacity to bring together diverse populations to achieve the common good," Larsen said. "Climate change is real, and the time for action is now. I believe that Arts Help's mission-driven programming is a testament to their creativity and efficacy in addressing urgent global issues."

This funding will provide artists with access to resources for commissioned work, e-learning and global media publishing to bolster campaign initiatives. Artist applications and programming announcements are slated for fall 2021.

Chris Larsen

Chris Larsen is Executive Chairman of Ripple's board of directors and former CEO and co-founder of Ripple. Prior to Ripple, Chris cofounded and served as CEO of Prosper, a peer-to-peer lending marketplace, and E-LOAN, a publicly traded online lender. During his tenure at E-LOAN, he pioneered the open access to credit scores movement by making E-LOAN the first company to show consumers their FICO scores. https://ripple.com/company/board-of-directors/

Arts Help

Arts Help is an award-winning organization that champions social change through art-centric solutions. As a global creative network that curates collaborations with artists, industry-leading institutions, and grassroots organizations, Arts Help delivers impactful programming, and publishing. With a digital network of over 4 million people, the creative hub aims to provide inclusive opportunities for artists of all disciplines to showcase their talent and create impact. www.artshelp.net

