Arts Help Announces Partnership with The Remington Group

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Arts Help and The Remington Group announce a dynamic new partnership to empower artists, break down inclusion barriers, and bring high impact arts programming to Canadians.

In line with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals to transform our world, the partnership will use the influence of art to increase social inclusion, celebrate diversity and reduce inequality. Through interactive arts programming, the partnership will encourage artists to help build a vibrant and more sustainable community.

"The opportunity to expand our community by partnering with The Remington Group enhances our goals and supports the journey of providing artists with resources and tools that are pivotal in the creative process's growth and sustainability," said Sophie Brussaux, Arts Help Co-founder. "That has always been at the forefront of our mission, and our partnership will play a huge role in achieving our mission and vision."

As the world's largest art publisher, Arts Help's objective is to empower independent artists through training, enhanced media exposure and collaboration opportunities. This joint initiative substantially builds on this mission by providing artists with the practical tools, resources, and boost vision to activate their talents and translate them into sustainable skills — free online education aimed at 10,000 creatives through an innovative new arts curriculum. Interactive programming focused on under-represented and marginalized artists' needs will include workshops, art showcase opportunities, and a mentorship scheme. The initiative will also provide art-centric programming for families, such as virtual art therapy programming.

" The Remington Group is committed to supporting artists and organizations that use the transformational power of art as a tool for progressive impact in our communities," said Chris Bratty, President, The Remington Group . "It is a privilege to partner with Arts Help and set the stage for healthy engagement, mentorship, and dynamic contribution to the arts industry."

To learn more about the artists education curriculum and upcoming programming, visit www.artshelp.net/remington

About The Remington Group:

The Remington Group is a privately held company with substantial land holdings which develops and operates an extensive cross-section of residential, retail, commercial, and income properties. The Remington Group is widely recognized for its community-driven building philosophy, strong partnerships, and a remarkable dedication to fostering cultural engagement through public art. With more than 65 years experience building vibrant projects in Southern Ontario, The Remington Group has evolved into one of the province's preeminent land developers. www.remingtongroupinc.com

About Arts Help:

Arts Help is a non-profit founded on the principle of art-centric solutions to make the world a better place. As a non-profit organization, Arts Help partners with innovative artists, industry-leading institutions, and grassroots organizations to collaborate on championing social change developments through publishing and programming. With an active community of more than 3 million members, Arts Help aims to provide opportunities for creatives worldwide to demonstrate their talent and create impact. www.artshelp.net

