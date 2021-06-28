Arts Help Announces Inaugural Digital Art Exhibit in Space

The world's first digital art exhibition in space is ready for liftoff. Arts Help brings the work of seven artists to the edge of Earth's atmosphere with an urgent message of global unity.

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - A gallery that defies gravity. Seven artists from around the world are getting ready to send their artwork soaring to new heights in a global first: a digital art exhibition streamed from the edge of space.

The custom-designed art apparatus, lifted to the limits of Earth's atmosphere, is equipped with a satellite tracker, modified 4K screen and multiple cameras to capture the event in all its breathtaking glory.

Launching June 29, 2021 exclusively on www.artshelp.net/zerogravity , the exhibition ZERO GRAVITY: Is This Our Earth?, will feature seven thought-provoking artworks from seven high-profile, socially conscious artists. The event will be streamed from a height of over 100,000 feet above sea level, raising awareness for the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the urgent need for us to come together to treat our planet with care.

The project is the latest from Arts Help, an award-winning digital art publisher known for producing innovative programming for artists with an active community of 4 million members,and a network of digital billboards in cities worldwide. The organization provides opportunities for creatives worldwide to demonstrate their talent and create an impact.

"As an organization, we aim to showcase the global challenges we face with the need for creative ways of addressing them. Our goal with the Zero Gravity exhibit is to connect humanity in a moment of harmony," said Adiam Gafoo, Chief Operations Officer of Arts Help.

"Climate change, poverty, inequality and sustainability are crises we must confront together. We believe artists from all disciplines should have a seat at the table where major decisions about our collective future take shape. It is our hope that the exhibit will inspire anyone watching to think about ways that they can contribute to the United Nations' Global Goals as citizens of our shared and fragile planet."

Founded on the principle of using art as a vehicle for social change, Arts Help is proud to announce the international artists selected to showcase their artwork reflecting a chosen Sustainable Development Goal:

Cassils , Canada & USA (North America). Goal 5 : Gender Equality

Alex Peter , Nigeria (Africa). Goal 8 : Decent Work and Economic Growth

Martin Agazzi, Argentina (South America). Goal 1 : Eradicating Poverty

Salventius , Netherlands (Europe). Goal 12 : Responsible Consumption and Production

Sutu , USA & Australia. Goal 4 : Quality Education

Uğur Gallenkuş , Turkey (Asia). Goal 10 : Reduced Inequalities

Zaria Forman , USA & Antarctica. Goal 13 : Climate Action

The second phase of the exhibition is planned for fall 2021, featuring a rocket that will launch more than 100 kilometres into space. Arts Help is offering an online education curriculum for students to help build the rocket. In collaboration with leading aerospace engineers, the project aims to demonstrate how the intersection of art and science can make powerful and positive changes toward a better world.

Want to learn more about Art Help? Visit our website , sign up for our newsletter to learn more about our upcoming programming, and be sure to stay up-to-date on our global community of creatives on Instagram and TikTok .

About Arts Help

Arts Help is an award-winning organization for artists, visual storytellers, and the new cultural economy. As a creative network, Arts Help partners with artists and institutions to develop impactful programming and publishing opportunities. www.artshelp.net

SOURCE Arts Help

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.artshelp.net/

