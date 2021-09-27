Arts Help Announces Conscious Crypto Creator movement with $3.5 Million in Artist Grants

Fund Will Support Work That Inspires Responsible Climate Action

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Arts Help, the world's largest digital arts publisher, is calling on artists to join the movement for a more sustainable economy, by offering $3.5 million in grants for new artworks that raise awareness of the climate crisis.

The fund will empower over 200 artists worldwide from every discipline who are pledging to leverage the power of their craft to bring about critical social change. Arts Help is launching a free masterclass education program encouraging artists to become Conscious Crypto Creators and to advocate for a new cultural economy built on sound economic principles including NFT artworks built on clean crypto platforms. Artists who have completed the CCC curriculum are invited to apply for the grant funding.

The artworks commissioned from this $3.5M grant are the integral showpiece of an urgent new campaign for sustainable alternatives to carbon-intensive practices in blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

"Blockchain technologies are revolutionizing many sectors of the economy, including art through NFTs," said Mercedes Custodio, Arts Help, Chief Development Officer. "With a community of 4 million people, it is our responsibility to educate our artists in this new way of monetizing their work without unknowingly incurring massive carbon footprints."

The Conscious Crypto Creator program does not only apply to individual artists, but also platforms, organizations and private sectors who participate in the creator economy.

"We are at the beginning of building a global movement," said Janice Lau-Pearson, Arts Help, Chief Marketing Officer. "Through our CCC program, artists and their craft, we will continue to amplify our message to demand for transparent and sustainable crypto validation practices across all sectors."

Through Conscious Crypto Creators, Arts Help aims to set an example of how artists can unite around the world towards a common goal and contribute solutions to the fight against the climate crisis.

Interested artists can learn more and pre-register for the Conscious Crypto Creator program by visiting www.artshelp.net/ccc

Private companies, government agencies and NGOs also are encouraged to take a stand for climate action and contribute to the Conscious Crypto Creator movement.

About Arts Help:

Arts Help is an award-winning organization that champions social change through art-centric solutions. As a global creative network that curates collaborations with artists, industry-leading institutions, and grassroots organizations, Arts Help delivers impactful programming, and publishing. With a digital network of over 4 million people, the creative hub aims to provide inclusive opportunities for artists of all disciplines to showcase their talent and create impact. www.artshelp.net

