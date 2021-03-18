Arts Help & The Remington Group Set New World Record!

DOWNTOWN MARKHAM, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Arts Help and The Remington Group have announced a new Guinness World Record for the most videos of people drawing uploaded to Instagram in one hour. The accolade was completed on March 15th, 2021 live from Downtown Markham following a virtual art therapy workshop hosted by Tiziana D'Angelo of Stretching Canvas.

"After an unprecedented year of mental health struggles amid global lockdowns, it was critical for us to develop programming that provided an outlet for people to express themselves creatively and promote mindfulness," said Arts Help co-founders Sophie Brussaux.

Following the Art Therapy workshop, hundreds of videos were submitted from around the world to achieve this ground-breaking record; including submissions from participants at the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall of China, and the Pyramids in Egypt. "Arts Help put together a phenomenal event which brought together important attributes of the community," said Guinness World Record judicator Philip Robertson "It was important to recognize that everyone has gone through the pandemic and people world-wide needed a check-in for wellness and mental health".

This program was a part of the dynamic new partnership between Arts Help and The Remington Group to deliver high-impact arts programming as a tool for progressive impact and social change. "The Remington Group is thrilled to be working with a nonprofit organization like Arts Help to support artists around the world and to bring much-needed awareness to the importance of mental health," said Chris Bratty, President, Land Development and Acquisitions, The Remington Group . "We were honoured to host this event from Downtown Markham, one of Canada's most diverse communities, and to see people from all backgrounds coming together to celebrate the power of art."

ABOUT ARTS HELP

Arts Help is an award-winning organization that champions social change through art-centric solutions. As a global creative network that curates collaborations with artists, institutions, and grassroots organizations, Arts Help delivers impactful programming, publishing, and engaging content. With over 3 million active members, the creative hub aims to provide inclusive opportunities for artists of all disciplines worldwide to showcase their talent and create impact. www.artshelp.net

ABOUT THE REMINGTON GROUP

The Remington Group Inc. is a privately held company with substantial land holdings which develops and operates an extensive cross-section of residential, retail, commercial, and income properties. With more than 65 years of experience building dynamic communities in Southern Ontario, The Remington Group Inc. has evolved into one of the province's preeminent land developers. Remington is widely recognized for its community-driven building philosophy and its commitment to the advancement of accessible public art.

SOURCE Arts Help

For further information: Adiam Gafoo, Chief Operating Officer, Arts Help, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.artshelp.net/

