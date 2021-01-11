Arts Help Accepts Award of Excellence in Outstanding Creative Economic Development

TORONTO, January 11, 2021 /CNW/ - After an unprecedented and tumultuous year for the arts industry, Canadian non-profit Arts Help was lauded with the esteemed Award of Excellence in Outstanding Creative Economic Development. The accolade recognizes the acclaimed organization for its undeniable and pivotal contribution to the arts industry not only in 2020, but since Arts Help's inception in 2017.

"Arts Help has been able to find unique and creative ways to support artists not only through economic development but also through education and connecting them with an online and virtual community," said Economic Club of Canada President and CEO Rhiannon Rosalind to a virtual audience of over 1500 industry leaders at the conference. "We need more organizations like Arts Help that are willing to support the unique challenges that different sectors of the population face. Please keep it going!"

Co-founders of Arts Help Sophie Brussaux and Mo Ghoneim expressed their unbounded elation for the prestigious honour and recognized that now more than ever, the arts are imperative to fostering understanding and tolerance in a world fraught with uncertainty.

"Arts Help remains true to its name in providing artists with resources and tools that are pivotal in the creative process's growth and sustainability. That has always been at the forefront of our mission," said Mo Ghoneim. "That said, to be recognized during these times of great emotional and economic upheaval is an unparalleled distinction. It reaffirms that our aim remains imperative as a necessary lifework to the contribution of inspiration, creativity and talent."

Sophie Brussaux also expressed Arts Help's profound appreciation to the Economic Club of Canada for their recognition. She imparted that the ECC is an undeniable and necessary partner in the pursuit of developing projects and programming for social change.

"It's never been a more ambiguous and unsettled time to predict what the global future is going to deliver, but certainly also in the arts community," said Brussaux. "But what Arts Help knows without hesitation is that greatness is born from adversity and hardship." We are steadfast in the hopes that our continued collaboration with the Economic Club of Canada will reap boundless fruit in strengthening economic development through the arts. We couldn't be more thrilled to be pursuing further influential excellence with them."

About Economic Outlook 2021

Every January, over 1500 CEOs, senior business leaders and policymakers gather for The Economic Club of Canada's Annual Economic Outlook breakfast featuring the chief economists from Canada's largest financial institutions. The event has become an industry staple for Corporate Canada, providing a comprehensive economic forecast for the upcoming year. As one of Canada's most prestigious economic events, the Economic Outlook gathering offers an unprecedented opportunity for business leaders to connect with financial industry heavyweights and receive direct and unfiltered advice.

About Economic Club of Canada:

The Economic Club of Canada is Canada's National Podium of Record and the only business platform in the country that is owned and operated by an all-female team. We host over 100 events annually across Canada with the mission to drive dialogue and connection around the most important issues impacting Canada and the globe. We believe that economic discourse must include equality and inclusion of all Canadians, truth and reconciliation, the wellbeing of our labour force and the health of our planet. https://www.economicclub.ca .

About Arts Help:

Arts Help is a non-profit founded on the principle of art-centric solutions to make the world a better place. As a non-profit organization, Arts Help partners with innovative artists, industry-leading institutions and grassroots organizations to collaborations on championing social change developments through publishing and programming. With an active community of over 3 million members, Arts Help aims to provide opportunities for creatives worldwide to showcase their talent and create impact. www.artshelp.net

