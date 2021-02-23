ARTS.FILM: A unique virtual space devoted to webcasting films on art, media arts, live performances, and creators, accessible across Canada

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - An initiative of the International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA), ARTS.FILM is both a video subscription on demand (VSOD) platform and a major virtual event site.

ARTS.FILM was designed as a centre for the arts: in addition to a collection of about a hundred films available at all times and constantly updated, ARTS.FILM will reflect the Canadian art community by broadcasting live events, performances, event recordings, discussions, and more. It is a distribution site dedicated to the varied and current images of art.

"ARTS.FILM is a major tool serving audiences throughout Canada, as well as artists and creators," noted Philippe U. del Drago, executive and artistic director of FIFA. "Many organizations, dance and theatre companies, and orchestras have created digital content over recent months, stretching the boundaries of their professions. ARTS.FILM is there to help them put this content online to reach a broad public by putting our expertise to the service of our community."

In addition to reflecting the vitality of films on art and extending the dissemination and influence of the works celebrated at the Festival, ARTS.FILM aspires to become a major hub for webcasting of art in all its forms , with partnering festivals and cultural institutions offering temporary programs and brand-new selections of works.

Unique in Canada

No platform as complete as ARTS.FILM exists at the moment . Based on almost 40 years of experience bringing films on art and media arts to the public, FIFA is the perfect organization to bring this webcasting space to life.

Local content

Bringing artists into the public eye . ARTS.FILM will highlight content from Canada: in both regular and event programming, it will offer a technological showcase to creators, increased security for their content, and better discoverability.

Films and content you won't see anywhere else

Featuring the unexpected . The repertoire of ART.FILMS, like that of FIFA, is composed of films that are rarely seen in theatres and have not been broadcast on television. This webcasting space will offer a rare opportunity to view Québec, Canadian, and international films that are otherwise destined for limited release and a short lifespan.

A broader vision of films on art

We have no silos . Film lovers will have a choice among a truly eclectic selection covering the broad spectrum of art, culture, and creativity. Documentaries on art, fiction films, biography films, recordings of shows, art performances, and art videos will be accessible across Canada at all times. From classical arts to interdisciplinary forms and media arts, ARTS.FILM brings all kinds of talents together.

Special co-presentation programs

ARTS.FILM loves teamwork . With well-known national and international partners, ARTS.FILM will offer varied programs, time-limited or long-term. Special guests, Cartes blanches, collections never seen on the Web, and even festivals will be conceived and shared.

Diversity at its best

Let's vary the perspectives. ARTS.FILM embraces a multifaceted view and takes on the mission of reflecting cultural and gender diversity and diversity of points of view and practices, among others. The collections and programs will bring into dialogue artists from a variety of communities, belonging to visible, cultural, sexual, and gender minorities, as well as representatives of First Nations and Inuit communities.

Unique and equitable copyright payment model

Participating actively in our community. ARTS.FILM is a non-profit initiative sans that redistributes equitably to artists and rights holders. A significant portion of receipts are returned directly to the community.

Online starting March 16, 2021

http://www.arts.film

SOURCE International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA)

For further information: Laurence Rajotte-Soucy, 514-512-1235, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.artfifa.com/en

