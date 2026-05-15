ARTRARI ONE CAPITAL CORP. REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

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CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Artrari One Capital Corp. ("Artrari" or the "Company") (TSXV: AOCC.P) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today, May 12, 2026 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved all matters submitted for approval, as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting. The matters approved included: (i) fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6); (ii) the election of each of management's six nominees as directors of the Company; (iii) the appointment of Hayden Beck CPA Professional Corporation, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, with authorization for the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (iv) the re-approval of the Company's "rolling" stock option plan. The results of the votes cast are set out below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors at six (6)

Votes FOR % Votes AGAINST/WITHHELD % Outcome 2,522,760 100 0 0 Approved

2. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Outcome Margot M. Micallef 2,522,760 100 0 0 Elected Gregory E. Peterson 2,522,760 100 0 0 Elected Jeffrey Douglas Snowdon 2,522,760 100 0 0 Elected Frank Y. Sur 2,522,760 100 0 0 Elected Reece Torode 2,522,760 100 0 0 Elected John H. Wilson 2,522,760 100 0 0 Elected

3. Appointment of Auditor and Authorization to Fix Remuneration

Name of Auditor Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Outcome Hayden Beck CPA Professional Corporation 2,522,760 100 0 0 Elected /

Approved

4. Re-Approval of Rolling Stock Option Plan

Votes FOR % Votes AGAINST/WITHHELD % Outcome 2,522,760 100 0 0 Approved

The Company intends to file a report of voting results for the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+.

About Artrari One Capital Corp.

Artrari One Capital Corp. is a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The principal business of the Company is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Artrari One Capital Corp.

Contact Information: For further information, please contact: Reece Torode, Chief Executive Officer, (403) 999-1554, [email protected]