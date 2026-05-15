ARTRARI ONE CAPITAL CORP. REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
News provided byArtrari One Capital Corp.
May 15, 2026, 16:00 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./
CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Artrari One Capital Corp. ("Artrari" or the "Company") (TSXV: AOCC.P) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today, May 12, 2026 (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, shareholders approved all matters submitted for approval, as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting. The matters approved included: (i) fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6); (ii) the election of each of management's six nominees as directors of the Company; (iii) the appointment of Hayden Beck CPA Professional Corporation, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, with authorization for the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (iv) the re-approval of the Company's "rolling" stock option plan. The results of the votes cast are set out below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors at six (6)
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes AGAINST/WITHHELD
|
%
|
Outcome
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Approved
2. Election of Directors
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
%
|
Outcome
|
Margot M. Micallef
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Elected
|
Gregory E. Peterson
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Elected
|
Jeffrey Douglas Snowdon
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Elected
|
Frank Y. Sur
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Elected
|
Reece Torode
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Elected
|
John H. Wilson
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Elected
3. Appointment of Auditor and Authorization to Fix Remuneration
|
Name of Auditor
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
%
|
Outcome
|
Hayden Beck CPA Professional Corporation
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Elected /
4. Re-Approval of Rolling Stock Option Plan
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes AGAINST/WITHHELD
|
%
|
Outcome
|
2,522,760
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Approved
The Company intends to file a report of voting results for the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+.
About Artrari One Capital Corp.
Artrari One Capital Corp. is a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The principal business of the Company is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Artrari One Capital Corp.
Contact Information: For further information, please contact: Reece Torode, Chief Executive Officer, (403) 999-1554, [email protected]
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