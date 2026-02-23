Artrari One Capital Corp. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States./

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Artrari One Capital Corp. ("Artrari" or the "Company") (TSXV: AOCC.P), has scheduled an Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on March 31, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Record Date

The record date for determining the shareholders of the Corporation entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting is February 27, 2026.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Artrari One Capital Corp.

For further information please contact: Reece Torode, (403) 999-1554, [email protected]