Artrari One Capital Corp. Provides Update on Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on February 23, 2026 that Artrari One Capital Corp. ("Artrari" or the "Company") (TSXV: AOCC.P) had scheduled an Annual General Meeting of shareholders to have been held on March 31, 2026 (the "Meeting"), the Meeting will now be an Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders and will be held on April 1, 2026.

Record Date

The record date for determining the shareholders of the Corporation entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting shall be changed from February 27, 2026 to an updated record date of March 2, 2026.

SOURCE Artrari One Capital Corp.

For further information please contact: Reece Torode, (403) 999-1554, [email protected]