ARTISTS FOR PEACE & JUSTICE FOUNDATION HONOURS DR. JANE GOODALL WITH A LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD AND RICK MERCER WITH THE CANADIAN CHANGEMAKER AWARD AT THE 16TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING GALA DURING THE TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to peace, social justice, and providing education in Haiti, is thrilled to announce its 16th annual gala, taking place on Sunday, September 8th, 2024. This highly anticipated event hosted by NKPR founder Natasha Koifman, is one of the most coveted events during the Toronto Film Festival. The gala unites renowned changemakers, philanthropists, and artists to support APJ's mission. Since its inception, APJ has raised over $35M and built the first free high school in Port-au-Prince Haiti, allowing over 31,000 students to receive an education.

The 2023 Artists for Peace and Justice award recipients, Nelly Furtado and Director X pictured with Katherine Daniels and APJ co-chairs Natasha Koifman and Suzanne Boyd. (CNW Group/Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ))

Co-chaired by NKPR founder Natasha Koifman (Canadian & US Board Chair) and Suzanne Boyd (Canadian & US Board of Directors and Zoomer Magazine Editor-in-Chief and Publisher), each year the APJ Gala recognizes extraordinary individuals who have used their influence to make a significant impact on the world. The entire APJ board, which includes George Stroumboulopoulos and Kardinal Offishall, proudly announces the recognition of world-renowned ethologist and environmentalist, Dr. Jane Goodall with the prestigious APJ Lifetime Achievement Award. This honour celebrates Dr. Goodall's remarkable 60+ year journey of groundbreaking exploration, scientific discoveries, unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and impactful philanthropic contributions.

As Dr. Goodall DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and United Nations Messenger of Peace, expressed, "I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award from Artists for Peace and Justice. This recognition reaffirms the importance of our collective efforts for the protection of our planet and all its inhabitants. Together, we can create a more peaceful and just world for future generations."

"I am incredibly proud of the work that we've done at APJ and the impact we've been able to make over the last 16 years," says Natasha Koifman, APJ Canadian & US Board Chair. "That said, this year's efforts are more important than ever given the dire circumstances in Haiti today. Haiti mirrors a world in crisis. At this crucial tipping point, APJ recognizes the urgency. This year, our Lifetime Achievement award finds a fitting recipient in Dr. Jane Goodall, whose unwavering commitment to nature inspires global citizenship and activism. Our collective action can make a profound difference, and together, we can bring hope and tangible change to those who need it most."

This shared vision of youth empowerment and resilience is the connective thread that aligns the missions of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada and Artists for Peace and Justice, making their collaboration a powerful force for good.

This year, the prestigious Canadian Changemaker Award will be presented to comedian, television personality, political satirist and author, Rick Mercer. This accolade celebrates Mr. Mercer's significant philanthropic contributions and advocacy for social change. Mr. Mercer co-founded Spread the Net, and supports many charities such as; Hope Air, the Walk for Life fundraiser for HIV/AIDS, PFLAG, and Toronto's Casey House. "I am beyond flattered to receive this recognition. Artists for Peace and Justice are committed to improving the lives and the future of the most vulnerable children in the world. They have been tireless in their efforts and unbowed in the face of adversity. I am humbled to be in their presence and inspired by their mission and their history," says Rick Mercer.

"Rick Mercer is a national treasure who has used comedy and satire to speak truth to power and reveal the Canadian spirit - showing us who we are. His record of philanthropy shows us who he is - an artist who lives an authentic life driven by compassion. APJ is honoured that he has accepted this award, joining the many well-deserved accolades he has garnered through his historic career, for his change-making contributions," says Suzanne Boyd, APJ Canadian & US Board Co-Chair.

Past APJ award recipients include Jackson Browne, Sean Penn, Norman Jewison, Geddy Lee, Director X, Dax Dasilva, Drew & Jonathan Scott, Eric McCormack, and Nelly Furtado among others.

Despite the remarkable progress APJ has made to date, their mission takes on new urgency given the current challenges in Haiti. Now, more than ever, the people of Haiti need our humanitarian aid and unwavering support from the global community. Through this event, Artists for Peace and Justice foundation hopes to generate increased awareness and funds to support the people on their mission to build a better life.

The APJ gala is sure to be an unforgettable evening, filled with powerful performances, international artist collaborations, and one-of-a-kind auction items, all set in one of Toronto's newest premier venues - The Imperial Toronto, a newly restored 19th century Church.

APJ would also like to thank its generous 2024 event sponsors for helping to make this event possible: Audi, Air Canada, 2Fifteen by DBS Developments, Wise Family Foundation, Perigon, and NKPR.

For more information on the event or sponsorship inquiries – please visit https://www.apjnow.org/events/.

About Artists for Peace and Justice

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) is a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. APJ's immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, healthcare, and dignity through the arts. The organization is committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. The model is simple: APJ believes in empowering local communities, fostering economic growth, and the power of education to change a nation. To learn more, visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on Instagram and Twitter.

About NKPR

NKPR was started in 2002 by Natasha Koifman in order to combine two passions: shining a spotlight on stories of substance and supporting causes that are making a difference around the world. Over the past 22 years, NKPR has established itself as a highly regarded full-service public relations, artist management and digital agency with offices in Toronto and New York, representing over 40 national and international brands and supporting charitable organizations like Artists for Peace and Justice. For more information, visit NKPR on social media @natashankpr & @nkpr.inc or at www.nkpr.net

About Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global, community-centered conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in over 30 countries. It aims to understand wildlife and their habitats and to empower people to be compassionate citizens committed to conservation.

Inspired by our founder, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is dedicated to creating a more just and sustainable world through community-centered conservation work that empowers people, protects wildlife, and heals our shared environments. Our holistic approach combines science, relationships, storytelling, and policy to create positive community conservation programs that lead to a sustainable future for animals, people, and the environment.

For more information on Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's initiatives and how to support, please visit www.janegoodall.ca.

