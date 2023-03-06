MONTRÉAL, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) and PHI are pleased to announce a three-year partnership agreement to offer Québec artists a creative residency at PHI Montréal with the theme of public engagement.

This six-month residency, which will begin in winter 2024, will enable an artist who lives in Montréal and an artist who lives in Québec outside Montréal to each create and present a project with the theme public engagement. This is the only artist residency with this theme in Québec.

The CALQ will offer a $12,000 grant to each of the artists selected, as well as accommodations for the artist from outside Montréal. PHI will pay a fee for presentation, exhibition, and production rights and will offer artistic and strategic support throughout the residency.

Artists have until May 5, 2023 to apply .

A natural partnership

With this partnership, the CALQ and PHI are joining forces to offer artists from across Québec high-calibre research and creation spaces, while receiving appropriate financial support.

"We are particularly pleased about this partnership with PHI, which has a solid reputation in creative innovation. With this new residency in Montréal, artists will have access to quality artistic support to reinvigorate their creative practice in the vibrancy of the city, while working from a perspective of social responsibility and sustainable engagement, themes in line with the CALQ's values." - Anne-Marie Jean, President and Executive Director of the CALQ

"The PHI artist residencies are wonderful opportunities to support local and other artists. With the many themes proposed, I am delighted with all the projects that have emerged from our residency programs.

We are thrilled that the PHI Montreal residency, inaugurated in 2021, will enjoy the CALQ's support for the next three years. This partnership will enable us to reach artists from across Québec and give the resulting artworks and projects even more momentum." - Phoebe Greenberg, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of PHI

Applications and information sessions

Artists in all disciplines can consult details of the program and submit their application on the CALQ website. The application deadline is May 5, 2023.

Two information webinars for artists are taking place April 18 at 4 p.m. (French) and April 20 at 4 p.m. (English) on Zoom.

For details about the call for applications and the theme, artists can contact the PHI team at [email protected] .

About the CALQ's residency programs

The CALQ's residency program is for artists and writers seeking regeneration and exploration, who want to immerse themselves in other cultures or have access to internationally renowned facilities to conduct research and seek out new avenues for creation.

Several calls for applications are open on the CALQ website , specifically for two- to six-month stays in Marseille, New York, Rome, London, Paris, and Berlin.

About the PHI Residencies programs

Inaugurated in 2021, the PHI Residencies program was designed to be multidisciplinary, accessible, and inclusive. Touching on different disciplines and fields of expertise from music and contemporary art to digital art, the residencies enable emerging or mid-career artists to redefine narrative codes with a dedicated team of specialists in the PHI family.

To apply for the PHI North or PHI Immersive residency, artists can visit the PHI website for application deadlines.

About Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec

The Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) invests in the imagination and celebrates the successes of those who create memorable works, shape Québec's cultural identity, and make it shine. With a view to equitable, sustainable artistic development, the CALQ supports creation, experimentation, and production in the arts and literature in all regions of Québec and promotes dissemination in Québec, Canada, and abroad.

Every year, the CALQ financially supports some 1500 artists and 800 non-profit arts organizations, contributing to the expression of a vibrant culture accessible across Québec.

About PHI

Founded and directed by Phoebe Greenberg in Montreal, PHI is a multidisciplinary arts organization at the intersection of art, film, music, design, and technology. Looking to tomorrow's art and audiences, the PHI Centre covers the spectrum of radical ideas by focusing on the collective experience, social responsibility, and audience participation.

PHI consists of the PHI Centre, PHI Studio, artist-in-residence programs, and PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art. Through eclectic programming and a strong focus on content creation, PHI fosters unexpected encounters between artists and audiences.

Public engagement definition

Public engagement is an approach that is interested in rethinking dialogue between institutions, artists and their audiences. Within the museum context, it aims at involving communities more directly in the conception and presentation of artistic projects, usually through collaborative or co-creative processes. The concept of public engagement can be linked to a variety of methodologies in contemporary art, including cultural mediation, or socially engaged, in socius or in situ, pedagogical or educational practices.

