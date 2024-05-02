ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES UNCONDITIONAL SALE OF HOUSTON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN, AX.PR.E, AX.PR.I) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and the unconditional sale of a portfolio of industrial properties located in Houston, Texas. The first quarter results in this press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

"In the first quarter of 2024, Artis achieved several important objectives, generating positive momentum to build on throughout the remainder of the year," said Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis. "Our focus on liquidity continues to drive our disposition strategy. Artis has unlocked $174.3 million through key asset dispositions in 2024, demonstrating there is still demand for quality real estate despite the challenging interest rate environment. In addition, we have $184.4 million of unconditional Canadian asset sales and US$272.9 million of unconditional US asset sales scheduled to close in the coming months. These dispositions are vital to accomplishing our primary near-term goal: strengthening the balance sheet by enhancing liquidity and reducing debt. Today's announcement regarding the upcoming sale of Park 8Ninety represents a significant milestone and addition to our list of unconditional asset sales expected to close in the near term. Collectively, these dispositions will reduce our overall leverage below 45% and will lower our borrowing costs moving forward. At the same time, the fact that we are achieving sale prices in line with IFRS provides compelling validation of our $14.06 net asset value per unit. Our operational fundamentals continue to demonstrate stability quarter over quarter. Same property net operating income growth in the first quarter was strong at 4.0%, compared to the same period last year. We are optimistic about the remainder of 2024 and confident that, with the continued execution of our plan, we will be able to narrow the gap between the intrinsic value and market price of our units."

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Activity

Acquired an additional 5% interest in Park 8Ninety V, an industrial property located in the Greater Houston Area , Texas , for total consideration of US$4.0 million .

, , for total consideration of . Disposed of one industrial property, one office property and one retail property located in Canada for an aggregate sale price of $38.4 million .

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Utilized the NCIB to purchase 1,132,824 common units at a weighted-average price of $6.11 and 233,912 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $17.26 .

and 233,912 preferred units at a weighted-average price of . Reported NAV per Unit (1) of $14.06 at March 31, 2024 , improved from $13.96 at December 31, 2023 .

of at , improved from at . Reported Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) of 8.0 at March 31, 2024 , compared to 7.7 at December 31, 2023 .

of 8.0 at , compared to 7.7 at . Extended the maturity date of the $100.0 million non-revolving credit facility for a two-year term maturing February 6, 2026 .

Financial and Operational

Same Property NOI (1) in Canadian dollars for the first quarter of 2024 increased 4.0% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

in Canadian dollars for the first quarter of 2024 increased 4.0% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Maintained strong portfolio occupancy of 89.5% at March 31, 2024 , compared to 90.1% at December 31, 2023 .

, compared to 90.1% at . Renewals totalling 288,517 square feet and new leases totalling 49,789 square feet commenced during the first quarter of 2024.

Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the first quarter of 2024 increased 2.2%.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

UNCONDITIONAL DISPOSITION OF PARK 8NINETY

On May 2, 2024, Artis entered into an unconditional sale agreement for Park 8Ninety, a portfolio of industrial properties located in the Greater Houston Area, Texas for a sale price of US$234.2 million, representing a price per square foot of US$128.

Park 8Ninety was developed in five phases between 2017 and 2022 and comprises 12 buildings that total 1,823,410 square feet of leasable area. The disposition is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2024.

STRATEGIC REVIEW

On August 2, 2023, Artis's Board of Trustees (the "Board") established a Special Committee to initiate a strategic review process to consider and evaluate alternatives that may be available to the REIT to unlock and maximize value for unitholders.

On September 11, 2023, the Board announced that the Special Committee retained BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. to provide financial advisory services to the REIT and Special Committee in connection with the strategic review process.

Since the announcement of the strategic review, Artis has completed or entered into unconditional agreements for $164.8 million of office assets, $218.6 million of retail assets and $377.3 million of industrial assets at values and on terms that were acceptable to the REIT. This equates to approximately $760.7 million of asset sales (in line with the REIT's IFRS values), including unconditional transactions, since August 2, 2023.

The REIT is continuing to evaluate opportunities relating to the sale of additional retail, office, and industrial assets, with a focus on the industrial portfolio, in its efforts to further deleverage and strengthen the balance sheet, grow NAV per unit, and enhance liquidity. A portion of this liquidity may be directed towards the NCIB, which was renewed on December 19, 2023.

The Board remains committed to pursuing strategic alternatives that may be available to the REIT to unlock and maximize value for unitholders, including pursuing near-term opportunities available to Artis to enhance and grow NAV per unit. The work undertaken over the past several months has enabled Artis to properly assess the current environment and options available to the REIT in an effort to create and maximize value for unitholders.

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in the REIT pursuing any transaction. The REIT has not set a timetable for completion of this process and does not intend to disclose further developments unless it determines that disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

The REIT's balance sheet metrics are as follows:



March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023











Total investment properties $ 3,178,513

$ 3,066,841 Unencumbered assets 1,671,541

1,567,001 NAV per unit (1) 14.06

13.96 Total Debt to GBV (1) 51.3 %

50.9 % Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) 8.0

7.7 Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio (1) 1.92

1.93 Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt (1) 1.68

1.62













(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

At March 31, 2024, Artis had $30.6 million of cash on hand and $107.6 million available on its revolving credit facilities.

Liquidity and capital resources may be impacted by financing activities, portfolio acquisition, disposition and development activities or debt repayments occurring subsequent to March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS



Three months ended March 31,

$000's, except per unit amounts 2024

2023 % Change









Revenue $ 80,420

$ 90,255 (10.9) % Net operating income 43,557

48,061 (9.4) % Net loss (7,121)

(22,761) (68.7) % Total comprehensive income (loss) 21,942

(23,671) (192.7) % Distributions per common unit 0.15

0.15 — %









FFO (1) (2) $ 26,233

$ 33,817 (22.4) % FFO per unit - diluted (1) (2) 0.24

0.29 (17.2) % FFO payout ratio (1) 62.5 %

51.7 % 10.8 %









AFFO (1) (2) $ 14,344

$ 20,861 (31.2) % AFFO per unit - diluted (1) (2) 0.13

0.18 (27.8) % AFFO payout ratio (1) 115.4 %

83.3 % 32.1 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure. (2) The REIT also calculates FFO and AFFO, adjusted for the impact of the realized gain (loss) on equity securities. Refer to FFO and AFFO section of Artis's Q1-24 MD&A.

Artis reported portfolio occupancy of 89.5% at March 31, 2024, compared to 90.1% at December 31, 2023. Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the first quarter of 2024 increased 2.2%.

Artis's portfolio has a stable lease expiry profile with 48.8% of gross leasable area expiring in 2028 or later. Information about Artis's lease expiry profile is as follows:



Current

vacancy

Monthly

tenants

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028 & later

Total

portfolio































Expiring square footage 10.5 %

0.4 %

6.8 %

9.3 %

11.9 %

12.3 %

48.8 %

100.0 % In-place rents N/A

N/A

$ 16.30

$ 17.05

$ 16.86

$ 12.65

$ 14.20

$ 14.80 Market rents N/A

N/A

$ 15.88

$ 16.57

$ 16.70

$ 12.33

$ 13.73

$ 14.40

NOTICE WITH RESPECT TO NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES DISCLOSURE

In addition to reported IFRS measures, certain non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are commonly used by Canadian real estate investment trusts as an indicator of financial performance. "GAAP" means the generally accepted accounting principles described by the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting, which are applicable as at the date on which any calculation using GAAP is to be made. Artis applies IFRS, which is the section of GAAP applicable to publicly accountable enterprises.

Non-GAAP measures and ratios include Same Property Net Operating Income ("Same Property NOI"), Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), FFO per Unit AFFO per Unit, FFO Payout Ratio, AFFO Payout Ratio, NAV per Unit, Total Debt to GBV, Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio and Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

Supplementary financial measures includes unencumbered assets to unsecured debt.

Management believes that these measures are helpful to investors because they are widely recognized measures of Artis's performance and provide a relevant basis for comparison among real estate entities.

These non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not intended to represent financial performance, financial position or cash flows for the period, nor should any of these measures be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The above measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of Artis. Readers should be further cautioned that the above measures as calculated by Artis may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the Notice With Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure of Artis's Q1-24 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference herein, for further information (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or Artis's website at www.artisreit.com).

The reconciliation for each non-GAAP measure or ratio and other supplementary financial measures included in this Press Release is outlined below.

NAV per Unit



March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023







Unitholders' equity $ 1,707,810

$ 1,716,332 Less face value of preferred equity (192,103)

(197,951)







NAV attributable to common unitholders 1,515,707

1,518,381







Total number of diluted units outstanding:





Common units 106,820,328

107,950,866 Restricted units 615,825

477,077 Deferred units 361,779

323,224









107,797,932

108,751,167







NAV per unit $ 14.06

$ 13.96

Total Debt to GBV



March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023







Total assets $ 3,750,432

$ 3,735,030 Add: accumulated depreciation 12,114

11,786







Gross book value 3,762,546

3,746,816







Secured mortgages and loans 907,187

911,748 Preferred shares liability 950

928 Carrying value of debentures 199,697

199,630 Credit facilities 821,965

794,164







Total debt $ 1,929,799

$ 1,906,470







Total debt to GBV 51.3 %

50.9 %

Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt



March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023







Unencumbered assets $ 1,671,541

$ 1,567,001 Unencumbered assets in properties held under joint venture arrangements 48,717

47,243







Total unencumbered assets 1,720,258

1,614,244







Senior unsecured debentures 199,697

199,630 Unsecured credit facilities 821,965

794,164







Total unsecured debt $ 1,021,662

$ 993,794







Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt 1.68

1.62

Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Net loss $ (7,121)

$ (22,761) Add (deduct):





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 6,389

6,246 Straight-line rent adjustments (343)

(547) Depreciation of property and equipment 302

314 Net loss from equity accounted investments 22,506

13,457 Distributions from equity accounted investments 817

974 Interest expense 32,120

29,732 Strategic review expenses 350

— Fair value loss on investment properties 1,000

27,708 Fair value loss on financial instruments 1,022

16,935 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 4,438

(1,856) Income tax recovery (1,432)

(3,887)







Adjusted EBITDA 60,048

66,315







Interest expense 32,120

29,732 Add (deduct):





Amortization of financing costs (813)

(863) Amortization of above- and below-market mortgages, net —

233







Adjusted interest expense $ 31,307

$ 29,102







Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio 1.92

2.28

Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023







Secured mortgages and loans $ 907,187

$ 911,748 Preferred shares liability 950

928 Carrying value of debentures 199,697

199,630 Credit facilities 821,965

794,164







Total debt 1,929,799

1,906,470







Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA 60,048

61,952 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 240,192

247,808







Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 8.0

7.7

Same Property NOI



Three months ended







March 31,



% Change

2024

2023

Change













Net operating income $ 43,557

$ 48,061





Add (deduct) net operating income from:











Joint venture arrangements 2,578

1,917





Dispositions and unconditional dispositions (5,715)

(11,692)





(Re)development properties (731)

(2)





Lease termination income adjustments 136

11





Other 578

724





















(3,154)

(9,042)



















Straight-line rent adjustments (1) (519)

(446)





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue (1) 6,086

5,628



















Same Property NOI $ 45,970

$ 44,201

$ 1,769 4.0 %

(1) Includes joint venture arrangements.

FFO and AFFO



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Net loss $ (7,121)

$ (22,761) Add (deduct):





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 6,389

6,246 Incremental leasing costs 461

524 Distributions on preferred shares treated as interest expense 62

62 Remeasurement component of unit-based compensation (269)

(645) Strategic review expenses 350

— Adjustments for equity accounted investments 24,588

14,624 Fair value loss on investment properties 1,000

27,708 Fair value loss on financial instruments 1,022

16,935 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 4,438

(1,856) Deferred income tax recovery (1,443)

(3,961) Preferred unit distributions (3,244)

(3,059)







FFO $ 26,233

$ 33,817







Add (deduct):





Amortization of recoverable capital expenditures $ (1,719)

$ (1,817) Straight-line rent adjustments (343)

(547) Non-recoverable property maintenance reserve (400)

(700) Leasing costs reserve (7,500)

(7,900) Adjustments for equity accounted investments (1,927)

(1,992)







AFFO $ 14,344

$ 20,861

FFO and AFFO Per Unit



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Basic units 107,907,667

115,396,136 Add:





Restricted units 510,650

450,388 Deferred units 361,441

227,413







Diluted units 108,779,758

116,073,937



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







FFO per unit:





Basic $ 0.24

$ 0.29 Diluted 0.24

0.29







AFFO per unit:





Basic $ 0.13

$ 0.18 Diluted 0.13

0.18

FFO and AFFO Payout Ratios



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15 FFO per unit - diluted 0.24

0.29







FFO payout ratio 62.5 %

51.7 %







Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15 AFFO per unit - diluted 0.13

0.18







AFFO payout ratio 115.4 %

83.3 %

ABOUT ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

