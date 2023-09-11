ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES RETENTION OF ADVISORS BY SPECIAL COMMITTEE

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.UN) ("Artis" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that the Board's previously established Special Committee (the "Special Committee") has retained BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. ("BMO Capital Markets") to provide financial advisory services to the REIT and Special Committee in connection with Artis's previously announced strategic review process. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Special Committee.

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in the REIT pursuing any transaction or that any alternative transaction will be available to the REIT. Neither the Board nor the Special Committee has set a timetable for completion of this process and the REIT does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until it determines that disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

