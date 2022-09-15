ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

Sep 15, 2022, 17:00 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or "the REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.A) (TSX: AX.PR.E) announced that its trustees have declared the following quarterly cash distributions:
- $0.342 per Series E preferred unit ("Series E Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The cash distributions will be made on September 29, 2022, to Series E Unitholders of record on September 29, 2022. As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,635,210 Series E Units issued and outstanding.
- On August 24, 2022, Artis announced that it has delivered formal notice to the registered holder(s) of its Series A preferred units (the "Series A Units") that, on September 30, 2022, the REIT will redeem all of the 3,248,300 outstanding Series A Units at a price of $25.353875 for each Series A Unit, being $25.00 plus $0.353875 in accrued and unpaid distributions thereon up to but excluding September 30, 2022, less any taxes required to be deducted and withheld by Artis.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
