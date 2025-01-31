Artigiano Acquires Salt Spring Coffee, Becoming Canada's Second Largest Organic Coffee Roaster

This strategic acquisition enhances Artigiano's commitment to offering organic, regenerative and fair-trade coffee.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Artigiano, Vancouver's premium coffee and café brand renowned for its specialty coffee and European-inspired ambience, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Salt Spring Coffee, a pioneer in organic and fair-trade coffee roasting. This acquisition positions Artigiano as the second-largest roaster of organic coffee in Canada and the nation's only roaster of Regenerative Organic Certified® coffee.

Founded in 1996 on Salt Spring Island by Mickey McLeod and Robbyn Scott, Salt Spring Coffee has been committed to producing high-quality, organic, and fair-trade coffee. The company is celebrated for being Canada's first Regenerative Organic Certified® coffee roaster, setting the highest standards for soil health, ecosystem preservation, and farmworker fairness.

"Integrating Salt Spring Coffee into the Artigiano family is a significant milestone," said Dean Shillington, President & Owner of Artigiano. "Salt Spring Coffee's unwavering dedication to sustainability and exceptional coffee quality aligns seamlessly with our values. This partnership broadens our product offerings while strengthening our commitment to environmental stewardship, including a continued focus on organic and non-GMO ingredients in everything we serve."

Mickey McLeod, President of Salt Spring Coffee, shared his enthusiasm: "Joining forces with Artigiano is a natural progression for us. Artigiano's commitment to premium quality, thoughtful sourcing, and deep community connections aligns perfectly with the values that have guided Salt Spring Coffee since day one. We are confident that this collaboration will elevate our shared vision of delivering outstanding coffee experiences while prioritizing sustainable and regenerative practices."

Shillington added in a statement: "With Artigiano's growing presence and dedication to crafting meaningful café experiences, this partnership will expand our collective reach through café experiences and grocery retail while staying true to the shared values that define both of our brands. The Salt Spring brand and its community will remain fully intact, and we look forward to building on its strong foundation and fostering further growth."

About Artigiano:

Artigiano has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's coffee culture for over 25 years, known internationally for its latte art and European-inspired ambience. Committed to using locally sourced ingredients, Artigiano crafts unique blends and flavours that have captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike, backed by a belief that beautiful ingredients make beautiful things. In addition to building strong relationships with coffee bean farmers, Artigiano partners with local suppliers, prioritizing organic and non-GMO ingredients while avoiding industrial seed oils, artificial colours, and additives. This commitment ensures Artigiano offers only the highest quality products to its guests.

In the last 5 years, Artigiano has re-imagined and elevated its café experience and food program, welcoming new customers and driving the business forward, now with 25 cafes and 5 currently in the pipeline for the first half of 2025, including the exciting Park Royal Grand Café, opening in spring of 2025.

About Salt Spring Coffee:

Founded in 1996 on Salt Spring Island, Salt Spring Coffee is a family-owned and operated company dedicated to producing organic, fair-trade, and Regenerative Organic Certified® coffee. With a mission to change the world for the better, one cup at a time, it supports long-term direct trade partnerships and work with the same coffee farmers year after year. Salt Spring Coffee's commitment to sustainability and quality has made it a leader in the Canadian coffee industry.

