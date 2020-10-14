Artificial Intelligence (AI): What it is and isn't - GGconversations with Mr. Jean-François Gagné

OTTAWA, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will be joined by Mr. Jean-François Gagné, Founder and CEO of Element AI. Their conversation will take place live on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EDT (French) and 2:30 p.m. EDT (English).

Their conversation, entitled "Artificial Intelligence (AI): What it is and isn't " will focus on the roles that AI is expected to play in the near future in Canada and around the world. Mr. Gagné will also answer questions from Canadians from across the country.

In addition to being the founder of Element AI, Mr. Gagné is an outspoken advocate of AI for Good and is actively involved in guiding AI's impact on business, people and society. He is dedicated to technology development at home as a board member of Calcul Québec, which supports the province's high-performance computing research infrastructure. He also proudly supports the Montréal start-up scene.

GGconversations is an innovative series that brings Canadians together and connects them with exceptional Canadians from diverse areas of interest. Canadians are invited to submit their questions for the Governor General or her guests via any of the Governor General's social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube @GGJuliePayette. Questions may also be submitted live during the conversation or by email to [email protected]. We want to hear from you!

The English live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

The French live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/fr/ggconversations .

Following the event, the recorded video will be posted online at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

