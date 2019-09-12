Article Ranks No. 1 on the 2019 Growth 500 for Second Consecutive Year

"Being named Canada's Fastest-Growing Company for a second year in a row validates the team's efforts to make it easy for customers to create beautiful spaces," says Article CEO, Aamir Baig. "Our tremendous growth has been fuelled by customer obsession. We seek direct customer input to create a remarkable end-to-end furniture experience, and this approach has led to projects that have made an immediate, positive impact on customers."

To help facilitate the next phase of growth, Article also announced the Canadian expansion of its in-house delivery program, Article Delivery Team, in Vancouver. Drawing on the successful results from teams in New York and Los Angeles in early 2019, the program uses customer feedback to rapidly iterate the final-mile experience. Unlike third-party partners, Article's own delivery team can solve common customer inquiries on the spot like rescheduling delivery appointments or shipping alternate product sizes or colours. In the Vancouver pilot, delivery times reduced by 2.5 days compared to outsourced delivery partners and the incidence of negative feedback decreased almost four-fold.

In addition, Article added the company's first VP of Human Resources and Senior VP of Supply Chain to support growth. Caroline Schein joined Article in spring 2019, with previous roles at Boston Pizza, Best Buy Canada and Vancity, and is responsible for building Article's people and culture practices across North America. Joining Article from Finning International, Cristian Chavez is Article's Senior VP of Supply Chain, responsible for developing key supply chain strategies that will directly support the company's ability to deliver unbeatable value on high-quality furniture and home decor.

"To make it easy for our customers to create beautiful modern spaces, we need the right talent and strong supply chain," said Baig. "We'll continue to use customer feedback to determine what we improve on next."

The company, which employs more than 350 staff across North America, has been profitable since 2015.

About Article

Article is the easiest way to create a beautiful modern space. Founded by four engineers, Article's proprietary technology removes inefficiencies in the traditional retail model to make the customer experience simple and easy. Since launching in 2013, the company has delivered in excess of 350,000 orders to customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit Article.com.

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.



