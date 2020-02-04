Article Opens First Canadian Warehouse and Expands In-House Delivery Program

170,000 sq. ft. fulfilment center and Toronto Article Delivery Team established to improve customer experience in Greater Toronto Area



VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Article opened its first Canadian distribution facility in Vaughan, Ontario. The warehouse adds 170,000 sq. ft. of capacity to increase local product availability, decrease delivery times for Greater Toronto Area (GTA) customers, and support eastern Canada order fulfilment.

"We're committed to delivering our entire catalogue to customers fast. Having products warehoused where our customers are located is a major competitive advantage," said Article Co-Founder and CEO Aamir Baig. "In 2019, 70 per cent of orders were delivered in two weeks or less. Extending our distribution network to Canada will allow us to provide a faster, and more reliable delivery experience."

To further improve the delivery experience, Article is also introducing its in-house delivery program, Article Delivery Team (ADT), to serve customers within the GTA. Article delivery trucks staffed with employees engage directly with customers to solve common inquiries on the spot, like shipping alternate product sizes or colours. Currently operational in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and Vancouver, Article's in-house delivery program improves customer experience while reducing average delivery times by as much as two days.

The addition of the Canadian distribution center to Article's existing network brings the company's combined capacity to more than 1.2 million sq. ft.

"Building a strong distribution network in Canada and expanding our in-house delivery service are important investments that will improve our delivery experience, making it easier for customers to create beautiful spaces," said Baig.

The Toronto warehouse and ADT team are currently operational and will ramp up deliveries over the coming weeks.

About Article

Article is the easiest way to create a beautiful modern space. Founded by four engineers, Article's proprietary technology removes inefficiencies in the traditional retail model to make the customer experience simple and easy. Since launching in 2013, the company has delivered more than 500,000 orders to customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit Article.com .

