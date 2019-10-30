ARThritis Soirée returns to The Roof on May 21, 2020!

Bill Henderson of Chilliwack set to perform in support of arthritis research

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada's signature event, the ARThritis Soirée, will celebrate its eighth year of raising awareness and funds for arthritis research on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at The Roof, Hotel Vancouver.

The ARThritis Soirée each year highlights different forms of art as a way to emphasize the therapeutic role that art plays in helping people cope with chronic disease. Arthritis Research Canada is thrilled to announce that Juno award winner, Bill Henderson, lead singer and guitarist of the legendary Vancouver rock band, Chilliwack – along with an all-star band will take the stage for this year's music performance.

The Soirée brings together business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, donors, and more. The elegant cocktail reception boasts something for everyone—mouth-watering hors d'oeuvres, champagne and popular BC wines, as well as an amazing raffle, live and silent auctions, and of course an up close and personal show by Bill Henderson, that is sure to include some of Chilliwack's greatest hits.

Arthritis Research Canada is excited to welcome back Macdonald Realty as the 2020 ARThritis Soirée, Presenting Sponsor. "We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of the ARThritis Soiree for the second consecutive year, and to continue to highlight the importance of arthritis research for the millions of Canadians who struggle with this disease," said Dan Scarrow, Macdonald Real Estate Group's president. "Arthritis affects 1 in 6 Canadians and is the most prevalent chronic disease, yet few people understand the impact it can have on day-to-day activities."

Macdonald Realty is a British Columbia owned and operated brokerage and celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. More than 1,000 real estate professionals and staff work out of the company's 20 offices across the province. "Simple activities that people take for granted in their home, workplace, and daily life can become a challenge. In our business, we understand the importance of home and the comfort it provides," Scarrow said. "We are proud to support Arthritis Research Canada in their continued research to improve the lives of those who suffer with the disease."

Arthritis now affects 6 million Canadians of ALL ages and 350 million people worldwide. The need to support arthritis research has never been greater!

"Arthritis is more serious than most people think. Arthritis causes much more than aches and pains," said Dr. John Esdaile, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director. "An arthritis diagnosis changes a person's life. It is the number one cause of work disability, daily tasks may become difficult or impossible, and the disease can have life-threatening complications. Over the past 20 years, Arthritis Research Canada has made huge advances through research. Only through arthritis research can we find answers and save lives."

For more information about the ARThritis Soirée and to learn how you can become a sponsor, please visit www.arthritisresearch.ca/savethedate. Please join us in supporting arthritis research.

About ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research centre in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Led by world-renowned rheumatologist, Dr. John Esdaile, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team of over 100 are creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Within British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, better treatment, and improved quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For further information: Susan Le, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Arthritis Research Canada, 604-207-4010 or mc@arthritisresearch.ca, www.arthritisresearch.ca

Related Links

http://www.arthritisresearch.ca/

