TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Arthritis Society Canada and Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management are creating transformative opportunities for trailblazing innovators to accelerate and scale solutions for individuals living with arthritis.

Entrepreneurs across Canada with cutting-edge ideas and products will be identified by CDL and Arthritis Society Canada and provided with assistance to develop and launch their innovations into market. This includes financial funding as well as access to an expert venture management team of 120 individuals and a world class group of mentors.

"We are so excited to partner with CDL and change the course of arthritis in Canada," says Trish Barbato. "This partnership opens vast new opportunities for innovators in the arthritis space to accelerate and scale their companies, and ultimately, bring impactful solutions to the six million people in Canada living with this chronic disease."

CDL is an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage science and technology-based companies. Companies that graduate from CDL go on to have successful businesses and receive strong mentorship, guidance and structure. Its world-renowned model brings together a highly effective combination of entrepreneurs, investors, scholars and risk-takers to support transformative solutions.

"CDL creates a marketplace for entrepreneurial judgment – through this partnership, experienced entrepreneurs will help founders scale their innovations in arthritis technology," says Sonia Sennik, Executive Director at CDL. "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Arthritis Society Canada to our global CDL community."

Beginning in spring 2025, CDL and Arthritis Society Canada will host an annual showcase to recognize a minimum of four companies in Canada for their ground-breaking innovations related to arthritis. By sharing the significance and prevalence of arthritis and the need for innovative solutions to leading global health technology companies, Arthritis Society Canada and CDL will foster further innovation in the arthritis space. Startups working on arthritis-related innovations are encouraged to apply to CDL's non-dilutive program.

About Creative Destruction Lab

Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success. Founded in 2012 by Professor Ajay Agrawal at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, the program has expanded to 13 sites across seven countries: Oxford, Seattle, Paris, Atlanta, Madison, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, Berlin, Estonia, and Melbourne. Learn more at creativedestructionlab.com.

About Arthritis Society Canada

Arthritis Society Canada represents the six million people in Canada living with arthritis today, and the millions more who are impacted or at risk. Fueled by the trust and support of our donors and volunteers, Arthritis Society Canada is fighting arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation, information and support. We are Canada's largest charitable funder of cutting-edge arthritis research. We will not give up our efforts until everyone is free from the agony of arthritis. Arthritis Society Canada is accredited under Imagine Canada's Standards Program. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit arthritis.ca.

SOURCE Arthritis Society Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Jenny Ng, Senior Manager, Public Relations & Media, Arthritis Society Canada, [email protected], 416-455-1182