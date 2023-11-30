Arthritis Research Provides Tools to Improve Everyday Life with Arthritis

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Arthritis is a serious disease that affects over 6 million Canadians and does not have a cure. It is painful and often disabling, making it difficult for people to care for family, manage work, participate in leisure activities, and more. In partnership with the Arthritis Patient Advisory Board, Arthritis Research Canada has created an Education Series that provides important research-based information and tools to help people manage their arthritis.

Arthritis Research Canada conducts practical research that addresses the impact of arthritis on everyday life and is developing tools and resources to help people overcome challenges caused by arthritis.

Each episode of the Arthritis Research Education Series has been created to address a specific topic, including insomnia and sleep, preventing falls, mental health, preventing and treating arthritis complications like heart disease, exercise, staying employed, navigating biosimilar transition policies and more!

Arthritis Research Canada is leading research, finding answers and saving lives. Check out the Arthritis Research Education Series: your map for navigating life with arthritis.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

