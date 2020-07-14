Arthritis Research Canada Welcomes Joy MacPhail and Jordan Langlois to the Organization's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada is delighted to welcome two new members to our Board of Directors – Joy MacPhail and Jordan Langlois. Both offer notable skills and expertise to benefit the governance of Arthritis Research Canada and to help further the organization's mission of improving the quality of life for people living with arthritis.

Joy MacPhail, is a co-owner of OUTtv, the world's first and Canada's only LGBTQ+ television network. Previously, Ms. MacPhail enjoyed a long and impressive political career serving at both the federal and provincial levels with significant portfolios and as Leader of the Opposition. Currently, she is Chair of three Boards, including the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), the Grant Selection Committee of Face the World Charitable Foundation, and the Board of Trustees of Adler University, Chicago. She also sits on the Board of Directors of Covenant House Vancouver.

As an influential leader, she brings decades of leadership in key areas that are vital to the success of Arthritis Research Canada. "I am honoured to join the Board of Arthritis Research Canada; I have always admired the organization's world-renowned reputation as a patient-focused research centre. Because of its success, hundreds of thousands of Canadians can lead healthier, normal lives," said Ms. MacPhail.

As a partner at Kornfeld LLP, Jordan Langlois's area of practice includes corporate and commercial real estate transactions and matters involving property financing, acquisition and sales, development leasing, and property taxation. His practice also covers general corporate commercial law, with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, corporate governance and financing, banking and insolvency law, and public utilities law.

Mr. Langlois has personally witnessed the impact of arthritis and is eager to contribute to a cause close to his heart. "I am grateful for the incredible efforts that have resulted in many research accomplishments by Arthritis Research Canada. It is a great honour and privilege for me to serve on the Board of Directors," said Mr. Langlois.

"We are very excited to have two outstanding people with such diverse professional backgrounds joining us," stated Shauneen Kellner, Executive Director of Arthritis Research Canada. "The new members perfectly complement the skills and expertise of our current Board and they will provide valuable strategic direction for Arthritis Research Canada. We are confident they will be tremendous assets to the Board."

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Led by world-renowned rheumatologist, Dr. John Esdaile, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team of over 100 are creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Within British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

