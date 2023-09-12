Arthritis Research Canada Unpacks Biosimilars Transition Policies in Free Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Four years after British Columbia announced its Biosimilars Initiative and seven provinces and two territories followed suit, Arthritis Research Canada – the country's largest clinical arthritis research organization – is sharing its findings about how this policy change is affecting people living with arthritis.

The organization's research is specifically shedding light on the safety and efficacy of biosimilars and biosimilar transition policies on individuals who have inflammatory arthritis. Dr. Diane Lacaille , Scientific Director, will share research results and information at a free webinar (Biosimilars Unpacked) on Friday, September 29th at 12 p.m. PT.

"Our findings are really reassuring for patients that these medications seem to be the same as the original biologic agents," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director.

Biosimilars are safe, effective, near-identical copies of their biologic originators and are held to the same rigorous standards. However, treatment changes can be concerning for people living with arthritis – especially for individuals who have found a medication that works for them.

Many people on biologic originators, for which there are biosimilars, will be (or have already) transitioned to biosimilars in provinces and territories with transition policies. Individuals starting a drug for the first time will be prescribed a biosimilar rather than an originator biologic.

This free webinar is part of Episode 11 of Arthritis Research Canada's Arthritis Research Education Series . Learn more about biosimilars research, resources, patient stories and more on the organization's website or by signing up for the free webinar .

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

