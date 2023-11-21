Arthritis Research Canada Says Self-Care Strategies Key to Living Well with Arthritis

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - As we approach the holiday season, which can be a stressful time of year, Canada's leading clinical arthritis research organization, Arthritis Research Canada, is sharing research findings about the role of self-care in managing arthritis in a free webinar on Thursday, November 23 at 10 a.m. PT .

People still need to work, care for children and live their lives after an arthritis diagnosis. Arthritis Research Canada conducts practical research for everyday living – to help people overcome the challenges caused by arthritis and live well, despite having a chronic disease.

"Arthritis is something you can learn to live well with once you figure out how your disease is impacting you personally," said Dr. Catherine Backman, a Senior Scientist and Occupational Therapist at Arthritis Research Canada, who is facilitating the webinar. She has dedicated her career to studying the impact of chronic illnesses, like arthritis, on participation in life's activities, such as parenting and employment, as well as the effect of rehabilitation interventions.

Arthritis can disrupt many aspects of a person's life – from work to exercise and leisure activities, mental health and more. Medications play an important role in controlling inflammation and symptoms, but what else can people do to regain control in their day-to-day lives?

At Arthritis Research Canada, we're conducting research to look at the impact of arthritis on everyday life and to develop tools, resources and programs to help people overcome challenges caused by their disease.

This free webinar is part of Episode 12 of Arthritis Research Canada's Arthritis Research Education Series . Learn more about self-care research, resources, patient stories and more on the organization's website or by signing up for the free webinar .

To sign Up for the Living Well: Arthritis & Self-Care webinar, click here .

To watch Episode 12 of the Arthritis Research Education Series, click here .

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

