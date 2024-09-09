Arthritis Research Canada Presents Latest Lupus Research in Free Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - One in 2,000 Canadians and five million people worldwide live with lupus, a chronic, autoimmune disease. Early diagnosis is essential to prevent organ damage. However, even in developed countries, because of the disease complexity, it can take up to five years before someone is diagnosed. Scientists at Arthritis Research Canada are working to change this. The organization is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT to share more about this important research.

Arthritis Research Canada to share the latest lupus research at a free webinar on September 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Sign up: https://bit.ly/4eicPiz (CNW Group/Arthritis Research Canada)

"This disease isn't based on a single blood test or symptom, making it hard to diagnose," said Dr. May Choi, a Research Scientist at Arthritis Research Canada. "Every lupus patient is different."

Choi is spearheading research on lupus biomarkers, which are molecules found in the blood, muscles, or any fluid and tissue in the body. The goal is to identify biomarkers that are helpful in diagnosing lupus earlier and with more accuracy.

"If we can find a biomarker, or set of biomarkers, that allows us to diagnose lupus even before major symptoms develop, then we can start treatment early to prevent complications," Choi said.

The free webinar is part of Episode 14 of Arthritis Research Canada's Arthritis Research Education Series. Learn more about lupus research, resources, patient stories and more on the organization's website or by signing up for the free webinar.

To sign up for the Lupus Under the Microscope webinar, click here.

To watch Episode 14 of the Arthritis Research Education Series, click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille, is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Caulder, Marketing & Communications Officer, Arthritis Research Canada, 604-207-4010 | [email protected]