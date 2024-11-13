Arthritis Research Canada Presents Latest Arthritis & Pregnancy Research in Free Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Arthritis is often misunderstood as a disease that happens later in life. In reality, it can strike during the childbearing years, raising concerns and questions for women who want to start families. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research on medication safety and pregnancy, as well as family planning with arthritis and is hosting a free webinar on Thursday, November 28 at 11 a.m. PST to share findings, resources and advice.

Join Arthritis Research Canada's Drs. Neda Amiri and Mary De Vera for a free webinar and Q&A session on arthritis and pregnancy. (CNW Group/Arthritis Research Canada)

In the past, people living with arthritis were discouraged from having children due to potential complications. Today, thanks to research and treatment advances, this is no longer the case.

"Arthritis doesn't have to define you or interfere with your plans for having a family," said Dr. Neda Amiri, a rheumatologist and clinician investigator at Arthritis Research Canada, who will co-host the webinar with senior scientist and associate director of training, Dr. Mary De Vera. "We now know that if we can treat our patients effectively, they have a high chance of having successful pregnancies and healthy children."

Webinar attendees will:

Find out about the latest arthritis and pregnancy research

Learn about medication safety during pregnancy

Discover pregnancy and family planning resources

Ask our rheumatologist and senior scientist questions

Hear a firsthand story about arthritis and pregnancy

"Arthritis Research Canada's scientists were the first to show that taking biologics during pregnancy by a woman with arthritis does not lead to complications like premature babies, low birth weight, birth defects, or infections in moms and infants," said Dr. De Vera. "We've entered an exciting era in arthritis treatment, but with that excitement, there are more questions."

Dr. De Vera's research interests include medication adherence and pregnancy in rheumatic diseases. Dr. Amiri also started the Pregnancy and Rheumatic Diseases Clinic at the Mary Pack Arthritis Centre in 2017. This clinic is the first of its kind in British Columbia and assists patients with rheumatic diseases who are seeking counselling regarding conception and following their care during pregnancy.

Don't miss the chance to ask both of Arthritis Research Canada's experts questions during the Q&A session. This webinar is part of Episode 15 of Arthritis Research Canada's Arthritis Research Education Series. Learn more about arthritis, pregnancy and family planning research, resources, patient stories and more on Arthritis Research Canada's website or by signing up for the free webinar.

To sign up for the Arthritis & Pregnancy webinar, click here.

To watch Episode 15 of the Arthritis Research Education Series, click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people impacted by arthritis through patient-centred research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with eight major Canadian universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, Université de Sherbrooke and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Caulder, Marketing & Communications Officer, Arthritis Research Canada, 604-207-4002 | [email protected]