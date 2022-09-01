VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - September is Arthritis Awareness Month and Arthritis Research Canada wants you to join us in helping to raise awareness about this invisible and misunderstood disease that affects over 6 million Canadians, of all ages.

There are 100 forms of arthritis that raise different challenges for different people. Arthritis Research Canada is leading over 100 innovative research studies aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding better treatments, and improving quality of life for people living with arthritis.

Arthritis Research Canada Launches #EscapeArthritis Awareness Campaign (CNW Group/Arthritis Research Canada)

Receiving an arthritis diagnosis can be devastating, leaving people feeling lost and with many questions. What happens if my medication doesn't work? Can I exercise? Will I be able to have kids? Will I live in constant pain? How will arthritis impact my career? Will my disease go into remission? Will I need to have joint replacement surgery? Where do I find information and resources to help me?

Arthritis can also be a maze of doctor's appointments, complications, medications, pain and worry.

Arthritis Research Canada's cutting-edge research is here to help people through that maze so they can keep living life to the fullest, despite arthritis. How do we do that? By working with our patient partners to conduct practical research to find answers that address the challenges faced by people with arthritis every day.

This September, learn more about Arthritis Research Canada's life-changing research and how you or your loved ones can #EscapeArthritis.

#EscapeArthritis: Do you have arthritis? How did you feel when you were first diagnosed? This September, join us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share your experiences and discover how Arthritis Research Canada works to make life with arthritis easier. #ArthritisResearch

Fall Newsletter: Coming September 6! Arthritis flare tips, a one-of-a-kind program for lowering osteoarthritis risk, ways to maintain mental health, the future of arthritis research and more in the fall issue of The Arthritis Newsletter!

Education Series, Episode #8: Join Dr. Jackie Whittaker, physiotherapist and Arthritis Research Canada scientist for a webinar on stopping osteoarthritis after a sports injury. Learn about a unique, online, exercise-based program developed to help boost recovery from a knee injury and reduce the risk of developing this life-changing disease. Includes a Q&A with Dr. Whittaker. September 15 at 10AM PDT. To register, click here.

Want to learn more about Arthritis Research Canada's campaign? Click here.

Want to support arthritis research? Click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

