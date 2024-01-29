Arthritis Research Canada Launches Early Bird Tickets Sale For The 2024 ARThritis Soirée

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada is excited to announce that early bird tickets for the 11th Annual ARThritis Soirée are now available at arthritisresearch.ca. Presented by RBC, this special night benefiting vital arthritis research will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Paradox Hotel Vancouver.

Funds raised at the ARThritis Soirée support over 100 innovative, life-changing research studies aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life for one in five Canadians living with arthritis.

The ARThritis Soirée is an elegant cocktail reception that brings together community and business leaders, philanthropists, doctors, healthcare professionals, and others who share an appreciation of art and a desire to support arthritis research. The evening offers guests an excellent opportunity to mingle and network while enjoying fabulous hors d'oeuvres, champagne and wine, an exquisite raffle, fantastic art, silent and live auctions, and exciting entertainment.

Arthritis Research Canada is proud to have RBC as the Presenting Sponsor of the ARThritis Soirée for the third year. RBC consistently demonstrates their commitment to creating positive change in communities across Canada and bringing its company networks together to tackle critical issues of today and tomorrow. We are grateful to RBC for recognizing the burden of arthritis and working with us to help make arthritis research a priority.

Join us with your support. For more information and to get your tickets to the 2024 ARThritis Soirée, please visit arthritisresearch.ca

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille, is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

