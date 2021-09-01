Arthritis Research Canada Launches Awareness Campaign

Arthritis is painful. Arthritis is exhausting. Arthritis is dangerous. Arthritis is not the same for everyone. Arthritis is complicated. Arthritis is tied to mental health. Arthritis is ageless. Arthritis is dangerous. Arthritis is impacting over 6 million Canadians.

But it's also manageable and preventable thanks to arthritis research. Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research organization in North America, conducting research with a focus on helping people with arthritis overcome the challenges raised by their diseases.

What does arthritis research look like in action? It's developing a program to help people diagnosed with inflammatory arthritis stay employed. Or finding ways to prevent serious, life-threatening complications like heart attacks and strokes. It's creating a program to prevent osteoarthritis from happening after a sports injury. Or determining the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and so much more.

"I've seen firsthand the tremendous impact that arthritis research can have in transforming the lives of people living with arthritis," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director. "While we have made significant progress in the treatments available for arthritis, there is still so much we can do to lessen the pain and disability of this disease and help people live well with arthritis."

This September, join Arthritis Research Canada in talking about what #ArthritisIs and how arthritis research can help:

#ArthritisIs: How would you describe arthritis to someone who doesn't have any firsthand experience with it? "Arthritis is_____." Fill in the blank and share your answer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to join the conversation. Don't forget to use our hashtag: #ArthritisIs

Fall Newsletter: On September 8, learn about COVID-19 vaccine research, pandemic safety advice from a leading rheumatologist, arthritis and bullying, a patient's journey to control his disease and more in the fall issue of The Arthritis Newsletter. Click here to read the newsletter after September 8.

A Day with RA: Chronic Eileen was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) at age 29. As a young mom, she was shocked that someone her age could get arthritis. Follow a day in Eileen's life with RA on our IGTV on September 10. Follow @arthritisresearch on Instagram and click the IGTV icon.

Reddit AMA: Join Dr. Jackie Whittaker, physiotherapist and Arthritis Research Canada scientist, for a Reddit AMA or "Ask Me Anything" about osteoarthritis research, prevention, symptoms, treatments and more on September 21 at 12 PM PDT.

Want to learn more about Arthritis Research Canada's campaign? Click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Caulder, Marketing and Communications Officer, 604-207-4010 or [email protected], www.arthritisresearch.ca

Related Links

http://www.arthritisresearch.ca/

