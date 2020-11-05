Arthritis Research Canada: Finding Answers through the support of Legacy Gifts

Arthritis research is the only way to find answers to ease the pain, lessen the disability and improve the quality of life for people living with arthritis. Arthritis Research Canada is dedicated to finding solutions that help people triumph over arthritis and Legacy giving has been instrumental in helping to advance arthritis research.

During this time of COVID-19, donor support has been vital to ensuring arthritis research continues. It is the generosity and kindness of our donors that has allowed arthritis research to keep its momentum, and our scientific team to explore new avenues of discovery. As we enter the giving season, Arthritis Research Canada wants you to consider all the way you may consider giving. Legacy gifts are becoming increasingly important and an appealing way for donors to carry on supporting the causes they value most and to continue to have an impact on the lives of their children and grandchildren.

"As a rheumatologist and scientist, I have seen firsthand the tremendous impact that arthritis research can have in transforming lives," says Dr. Diane Lacaille, Scientific Director, Arthritis Research Canada. "While we have made significant progress in the availability of treatment, there is still so much we can do to lessen the pain and disability of this disease and help people live well with arthritis. Everyone in their own way can make an important difference," Dr. Lacaille says. "People often find they are able to have a greater impact with a gift in their Will than they ever could during their lifetime, even after taking care of their loved ones."

Arthritis Research Canada has joined with more than 80 charities, financial advisors and legal services from across the Hamilton-Oakville-Niagara Region to show Canadians the power they have to create positive change by giving a gift in their Will to charity. Will Power™ is a public education effort aimed at empowering more Canadians to leave a charitable gift in their Will, to advance the causes Canadians care about. Visit WillPower to use their handy calculator to see how you can have an impact, while still caring for those you love. The website gives a full range of estate planning resources that make charitable giving simple. Arthritis Research Canada is happy to work with you to ensure your gift is put to work in a way that is most meaningful to you.

About ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Laval University, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

