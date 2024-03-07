Arthritis Research Canada Celebrates 25 Years of Vital Arthritis Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada, a North American leader in clinical arthritis research, is proud to celebrate 25 years of advancing life-changing arthritis research with you.

Founded in 1999 to recognize the extraordinary potential that research can bring to arthritis treatment, Arthritis Research Canada has been advancing research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments and improving the quality of life for people with arthritis.

Over six million Canadians of all ages live with arthritis, and this number is expected to rise to nine million by 2040. Often dismissed as just aches and pains and a part of aging, arthritis is, in fact, a serious disease that can cause life-threatening complications. Research is essential to finding answers and changing the course of this disease. With its multidisciplinary team of scientists and patient partners, Arthritis Research Canada is uniquely positioned to find answers to help people living with arthritis thrive.

"I have been with Arthritis Research Canada since its beginning, and over the past quarter century, we have made a significant difference in the lives of millions living with arthritis," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director. "In the next decade, we will see changes in technology and data. With our research, we can harness technology to transform how we deliver care and provide people with the tools they need to manage their arthritis effectively. Together, we can make arthritis research a priority."

With centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, and with over 100 research studies underway, Arthritis Research Canada is dedicated to understanding, advancing and sharing knowledge about the causes of arthritis and addressing issues that are impacting people with arthritis right now.

Throughout this year, Arthritis Research Canada will be highlighting major milestones, introducing the next generation of scientists, sharing stories of lives touched, and announcing new, innovative research to help people with arthritis thrive.

Discover more about Arthritis Research Canada's history and vital arthritis research here.

