Arthritis Research Canada/Arthrite-recherche Canada Welcomes New Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada/Arthrite-recherche Canada's Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of Michelle Tice as the organization's new executive director, effective November 4, 2024.

Tice brings a wealth of experience from the non-profit, corporate, and public sectors to her new role. She has more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership, including roles at Intrawest Corporation, Family Services of the North Shore, viaSport British Columbia, Maple Bear Global Schools and most recently, the BC Cancer Foundation.

Her proven track record in leadership positions and diversity of skills, including strategic planning, fundraising, government relations, and marketing and communications, make her the ideal choice for executive director.

Tice is well positioned to make a significant contribution to Arthritis Research Canada's strategic vision and to inspire relationships that foster the organization's mission to improve the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement.

We are confident that with Tice's experience and passion for making a meaningful impact, Arthritis Research Canada will continue to grow and flourish as the leading clinical arthritis research organization in North America.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people impacted by arthritis through patient-centred research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille, is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with eight major Canadian universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, Université de Sherbrooke and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Caulder, Marketing and Communications Officer, Arthritis Research Canada, [email protected]