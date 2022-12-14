Arthritis Research Canada announces Jordan Langlois as new Board Chair

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada/Arthrite recherche Canada is delighted to announce the appointment of Jordan Langlois as its new Board Chair.

Jordan joined Arthritis Research Canada's Board of Directors in July 2020 and played a key role in negotiating the purchase of the organization's new space. "We are very pleased to have Jordan step into this important leadership role for our organization and look forward to his contributions towards our continued growth and success," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Scientific Director, Arthritis Research Canada.

In his professional life, Jordan is a partner with the Vancouver-based firm Kornfeld LLP, whom he has worked with since 2011. His area of law primarily focuses on corporate and commercial matters, with an emphasis on real estate related transactions. He provides legal advice to clients engaging in real property financing, acquisitions and sales, development, leasing, property taxation and related general corporate matters.

"I am honoured to serve as Board Chair for Arthritis Research Canada," said Mr. Langlois. "I have seen first-hand the impact arthritis can have on people's lives and how research is making a difference. I am pleased to be working with such a committed team of board members and to have the opportunity to offer my skills to further support the organization's mission and excellence in arthritis research."

Mr. Langlois is preceded by Don Elkington who now holds the position of Past Chair for Arthritis Research Canada.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with six major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

