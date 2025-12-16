Breakthroughs in early detection, AI, and regenerative medicine are being left behind.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Arthritis Society Canada is raising urgent concern after new data reveal a dramatic decline in federal investment in arthritis research -- leaving promising, potentially life-changing studies without funding. While Canada's largest health research agency has increased overall funding by 22% since 2017, arthritis-specific research investment has dropped nearly 40%, now representing just 1.23% of its research spending.

At the same time, as innovative proposals continue to surge, Arthritis Society Canada is forced to turn away 70% of strong, peer-reviewed projects simply due to lack of resources. These unfunded studies represent breakthroughs that could prevent arthritis from stealing more mobility, independence, and quality of life.

Arthritis affects 1 in 5 people in Canada and is the number one cause of disability. It impacts six million people including children, working-age adults, seniors, and disproportionately strikes women and Indigenous communities. The disease steals movement, employment, mental health and social connection, with an economic burden costing Canada more than $33 billion each year.

"In my twenties, I was using my grandmother's cane because my arthritis was so severe it made it hard to even walk," said Demos, a teacher in Ontario living with rheumatoid arthritis. "I couldn't imagine a future where I'd be active again. But then a biologic medication, made possible through research like that supported by Arthritis Society Canada, changed everything. I'm back to teaching, moving, and even playing soccer with my son. Research didn't just improve my life -- it gave me my life back."

Despite affecting more people than diabetes, heart disease, cancer, stroke and dementia combined, arthritis research investment continues to decline. As Canada's largest charitable funder of arthritis research, Arthritis Society Canada now receives more than triple the number of proposals it can support. Last year alone, over 70% of high-potential projects went unfunded, representing 46 promising studies and more than $6 million in research that could not proceed due to a lack of available funding.

"Every unfunded research project represents a lost opportunity to stop arthritis from stealing mobility, independence and quality of life," said Dr. Siân Bevan, Chief Science Officer at Arthritis Society Canada. "Canadian researchers are working on early detection, regenerative medicine, precision treatment and more, but without funding these breakthroughs may never reach the people who need them."

A decade of breakthroughs shows what's possible

Despite declining investment, Arthritis Society Canada–supported researchers have delivered major advancements, including:

Earlier prediction: Dr. Celia Greenwood at McGill University is uncovering why rheumatoid arthritis affects women three times more than men, identifying early X-chromosome gene changes that could enable earlier diagnosis and personalized treatments.

Joint restoration: Dr. Olufemi Ayeni's REPAIR Trial from McMaster University is testing a gentler microfracture technique with a collagen covering to grow stronger cartilage -- bringing the promise of real joint repair closer to reality and helping people avoid joint replacement surgery.

Faster diagnosis through AI: At the University of Calgary, Dr. Steven Boyd and his team have developed an AI tool that detects early bone marrow lesions in knee MRIs far faster than manual review, enabling earlier intervention and more precise treatment.

"These breakthroughs are reshaping what's possible," said Dr. Bevan. "We're on the edge of discoveries that could transform the future of this disease. We cannot afford to lose that progress now."

The urgency to donate

With national investment declining, Arthritis Society Canada is calling on Canadians to help close the gap and ensure critical research continues.

"Arthritis is too often dismissed as minor or inevitable, yet it's one of the most debilitating chronic diseases in Canada," said Trish Barbato, President & CEO, Arthritis Society Canada. "Underfunding it isn't just a health issue -- it's a national crisis with serious economic and social consequences. Without increased support, critical research will be abandoned, and Canadians may be denied the treatments and answers they deserve."

Canadians can take action now. Donate today at arthritis.ca/donate to help ensure life-changing research moves forward.

